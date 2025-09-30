‘There’s Always Someone Else’: Nicole Kidman Officially Gives Keith Urban His Walking Papers Hours After Reports About Alleged Mystery Woman

Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from husband Keith Urban just one day after reports about the couple separating after 19 years of marriage.

Their breakup is leaving fans divided, shocking to some, completely expected to others, following months of rumors and allegations about a third party involved.

Keith Urban is rumored to be dating a new woman as he and Nicole Kidman separate after her shocking reveal. (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

Kidman filed for divorce on Sept. 30, in Nashville, Tennessee, where the couple has resided since 2007, citing, “irreconcilable differences.” The filing reportedly included a detailed marital dissolution plan.

According to whispers swirling, Urban is already involved with a mysterious new woman, though her identity is being kept under wraps. Earlier that day, TMZ reported that insiders close to the couple are convinced it’s true.

One unidentified source told the outlet that “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”

“It’s all over Nashville,” claimed another source.

Fans reacted to the allegation in TMZ’s comment section. One person said, “So he cheated.”

A second wrote, “There’s always someone else. Always.”

Others shared their ideas of who they believe the mystery woman to be.

One person said, “a fiddler perhaps,” and someone else with the same thought wrote, “Is it Natalie Stovall?”

A third wrote, “I knew it and I think it’s that Natalie chick who sings with him on tour.”

Natalie Stovall is one third of the country group Runaway June, and she does indeed fiddle. In fact, she shared in May that she got an invite to play with Keith Urban during his High and Alive World Tour. She’s set to play at as many shows as she can fit in her schedule.

Stovall shared old photos of her and Urban together in an Instagram post, using the caption to reflect on her first time watching him perform.

“I was blown away by his passion on stage and I had NEVER seen anyone play their instrument like that. I can’t wait to stand on his right every night and absorb all I can from one of the greatest to ever do it,” the post read.

Despite the speculation, Stovall celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with her husband, James Bavendam, back in June. Bavendam is a drummer in her band, Natalie Stovall and the Drive.

Although Urban and Kidman’s split was only confirmed this week, rumors of trouble in their marriage have been swirling since late last year.

Back in November, a source told Women’s Day that the estranged couple “had their worst year ever” due to her busy schedule. Urban allegedly wanted Kidman to take a break from working and be with the family.

At the time, the source told the outlet, “They’ve barely spent any time together and she’s been on her own throughout some of her most distressing times.”

While the country singer was in Nashville raising his and Kidman’s daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, Kidman was traveling around the country filming works like “Scarpetta,” “Spellbound.” According to IMDB, the Academy Award-winning actress has six more projects in the pre- or post-production stages.

But her lead role in the 2024 erotic film “Babygirl” is the film that received rave reviews. She confessed

The film stars Kidman as Romy, who begins a provocative and intimate relationship with Harris Dickinson, 28, her much younger lover and intern at the firm where Kidman’s character is CEO. Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter of her experience, “I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life.”

Another sign that all was not well came when Urban abruptly cut an interview short after being asked an inappropriate question about his wife.

Back in July, the four-time Grammy award-winning artist was on a zoom interview with an Australian radio show called “Hayley & Max in the Morning.”

During their chat, Max Burford asked Urban an intimate question about Kidman and her “A Family Affair” co-star Zac Efron. Kidman stars as Brooke Harwood, a widowed writer who becomes romantically involved with Chris Cole, played by Zac Efron, a famous actor who also happens to be her daughter Zara’s former boss.

“What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?” said Burford.

Suddenly, the connection went silent, and as the radio hosts scrambled to figure out what happened, an unidentified voice announced, “He’s disconnected from Zoom.”

Burford’s co-host Hayley Pearson, chimed in and said, “I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question.”

“He doesn’t like the personal stuff. I knew that would happen,” she added.

Urban, 57 and Kidman, 58 have reportedly been living separately since the summer. According to Page Six, Urban, 57, moved out of their Nashville family home and is now renting another property in the city.

The “Big Little Lies” actress allegedly was hoping to work their marriage out, but it seems she had a change of heart.

Kidman would have primary custody under the parenting plan, with the children spending 306 days with her and 59 with Keith. The couple will make all major decisions about education and health care together as Nicole aims to remain the primary residential parent. Both she and Keith have waived spousal and child support, though the agreement notes Keith has prepaid “child support obligations.” Each will reportedly keep their own assets, suggesting a prenuptial agreement was in place.

The signed “Marital Dissolution Agreement” also includes a parenting plan, a child support worksheet, and a parenting seminar order.