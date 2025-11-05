‘Sitting in a Baby Chair’: Trump’s Shiny, Flustered Appearance Sparked Jokes — Then the Camera Panned to His ‘Tiny’ Seat, and the Internet Lost It

Donald Trump‘s interview with Norah O’Donnell last week didn’t exactly go as planned — and viewers still haven’t stopped dissecting his embarrassing appearance.

The president appeared unusually flustered, wiping his face and shifting in a chair that looked almost comically small beside him.

Donald Trump sweats his way through his “60 Minutes” interview while seated in a tiny chair. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In one particularly telling close-up from his “60 Minutes” interview, Trump’s visible sweating and restless mannerisms became hard to ignore, fueling speculation about what was really going on behind the scenes. Was it nerves, discomfort, or something else entirely that had him struggling to keep his cool during the awkward exchange?

The interview was filmed on Oct. 31 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where the weather is typically warm and muggy this time of year — hardly ideal for someone under studio lights. Viewers quickly took notice, sharing a zoomed-in image that showed the former president glistening with sweat and shifting uncomfortably in his seat.

One person wrote, “This is Trump on 60 Minutes right now. He looks absolutely awful. He’s incoherent, rambling, and looks like he’s dripping in sweat. This man is not well!”

Viewers reacted to Trump’s sweaty interview on social media, and they were not kind to the commander-in-chief.

Could Don Lemon be right? 🤔https://t.co/ckx7oJvcba — Video Büfe 📹 (@videobufe) November 3, 2025

Many who zoomed in noticed he didn’t sit comfortably in the chair, as one Facebook reader noted, “The chair wasn’t tiny, his butt was big lol.”

A second joked, “Hey, tiny chair for a tiny man. And I use the term man loosely.”

People went back and forth, debating whether to blame Trump himself or the producers for how he looked on camera. ‘I think he must be one fat glob. He always looks like he is sitting in a baby chair,” replied one commentator.

“They were at Mar-a-Lago so he could have picked any chair he wanted,” said one individual, while another added, “He humiliated himself didn’t need a small chair to do it.”

Meanwhile, a fifth person said, “I can barely look at him let alone listen to him. He is a disgrace to the office and to our country.”

CBS was criticized for editing the interview down to 27 minutes from the normal 60 just months after Trump settled a multi-million-dollar lawsuit with the network’s parent company, Paramount, last summer. The president sued CBS for $16 million after “60 Minutes” edited an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that he claimed helped her chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.

According to The Guardian, a clip of Trump boasting about the settlement was cut from the broadcast, but a transcript was later released by CBS.

“Actually, ’60 Minutes’ paid me a lotta money,” boasted Trump. “And you don’t have to put this on, because I don’t wanna embarrass you, and I’m sure you’re not. But ’60 Minutes’ was forced to pay me a lot of money.”

Body language expert Judi James gave some insight about Trump’s interview to the Irish Star, and she noted that he looked like a man who no longer felt he had to “showboat” during the interview. She also agreed that the chair was too small for the gluttonous president who dons the nickname “Diaper Don.”

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: President Donald Trump's extended interview with 60 Minutes' @NorahODonnell. pic.twitter.com/wFlalC5Spq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 3, 2025

“Trump’s body language and his vocal tone appear subdued and at times soft here, implying a man who no longer feels he has to showboat to gain either recognition, attention, and to a certain extent, revenge.”

“The chair he sits in is too small for both him and his status,” she added. “His feet are stuffed beneath the chair, and his hands hang between his thighs. The way he leans forward makes him appear earnest and keen, and he uses a more personal style of communication with the presenter.”

Some believe Trump’s sweaty appearance on “60 Minutes” may have been the aftereffect of his whirlwind Halloween schedule. Just days earlier, he hosted a kids’ trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House before capping off the night with a lavish “Great Gatsby”-themed party at Mar-a-Lago — complete with catered food, flowing drinks, and women performing in oversized martini glasses. The back-to-back festivities had some wondering if the late nights and bright lights caught up with him during the interview.

“He exhausted and his stomach hurts from his big Halloween party feast for the rich. That’s how you make America great again. Make sure you take away Assistance to needy families, and throw a big party with plenty of food for billionaires.”

Trump hosts Gatsby themed Halloween party for his millionaire buddies as Americans across the country go hungry.



Very on brand for him. pic.twitter.com/83Rgi2fKND — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 1, 2025

Regarding the video footage from the party, one person on X wrote, “It just portrays Trump for exactly the man he is, more interested in partying with billionaires than opening the government or releasing emergency funding for snap. MAGA is on SNAP more than any other demographic.”

Whether it was the Florida heat, the long week, or something else entirely, Trump’s latest viral interview had everyone in stitches. Between the close-ups, the sweat, and that tiny chair, whatever happened at Mar-a-Lago left a mark that even good lighting couldn’t hide.