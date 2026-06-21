‘Seriously, Who Is That?’: Trump Praises Another Man’s Wife In Head-Scratching Post, and One Line In His Message Made Things More Confusing

President Donald Trump has never hidden his affinity for surrounding himself with beautiful blond women.

From his wives to White House advisers to campaign surrogates, that image has become as signature a part of his brand as his combover.

Women like former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, current press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and former RNC co-chair Lara Trump have become almost as recognizable to supporters as members of his own family.

Trump’s unexplained post featuring an unidentified blonde woman sparked widespread online speculation as users raced to figure out who she was and why he called her a “great daughter.” (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



The women in Trump’s orbit often share a certain aesthetic, and some observers say his daughters, particularly Ivanka, embody that same polished look.

This made one of his recent late-night social media posts all the more puzzling.

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On the night of Saturday, June 20, at 9:55 p.m., Trump posted a vintage-looking photo to Truth Social showing a blond woman almost no one could identify at first.

She was seen smiling at the camera while holding a landline phone to her ear, which suggests the image is decades old. An Arkansas state flag was seen nearby.

His caption was just four words: “Great daughter. My Honor!!!” without no explanation.

Trump never stated the woman’s name, nor did he identify who she was. Instead, he let social media users become internet detectives.

Social media quickly filled with speculation after noticing, “That’s not his daughter.”

One person simply asked, “No, seriously. Who is that?” A third person joked, “He’s either admitting he has kids we don’t know about or it’s time for the 25th Amendment.”

“Does he think that’s Tiffany?” asked one person who seemed confused by the image. Another noted, “He thinks that’s Ivanka. Just like he thought a picture of E. Jean Carroll was Marla Maples.

Trump’s repeated mix-ups over the identities of people in his orbit have fueled fresh speculation online about his cognitive health, with some critics pointing to the incidents as possible warning signs of age-related decline. However, medical experts caution that isolated memory lapses are not enough to diagnose conditions such as dementia, and Trump has not been diagnosed with the disease.

Years before E. Jean Carroll won $88 million in her civil case against Donald Trump, Trump undermined one of his own defenses during a videotaped deposition.

During a 2023 deposition, Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, presented Trump with a late-1980s photo showing Trump, his then-wife Ivana Trump, Carroll and Carroll’s ex-husband, John Johnson.

He mistakenly identified Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples before being corrected. “That’s Marla. That’s my wife,” Trump said.

Folks think this shows clear “evidence Trump is not fit to serve; exhibit A.”

Another commenter wondered if he had Alzheimer’s because “Trump has no clue who is who.”

Many discovered the woman wasn’t Ivanka, Lara, or Leavitt, any familiar women who routinely appear alongside the president.

It was actually Margo Catsimatidis, the wife of billionaire John Catsimatidis. Neither the president nor the White House has confirmed that this is the New York businesswoman and philanthropist.

However, Newsweek suggests it is Margo, noting the photo’s details appeared consistent with Camp David in the ’90s.

The source believes the image dates to Bill Clinton’s administration, hence the Arkansas state flag, Clinton’s home state. Still, the location and person remain unconfirmed.

If it is Margo, Trump’s caption makes more political sense.

Her daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, has become one of Trump’s most visible allies in New York.

As chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party, she has spent years promoting his agenda — loyalty Trump recognized when he praised the Catsimatidis family during the 2025 White House Greek Independence Day celebration.

“We have John Catsimatidis and his beautiful wife, Margo, and I want to thank you — and your daughter, Andrea, is here,” Trump said before praising businessman John Catsimatidis and telling attendees, “It’s a great family! Thank you very much — my friends for a long time.”

That relationship stretches back decades.

Trump and billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis first met in New York’s business community during the early 1980s. Over time, the families stayed connected through philanthropy, charity events, and elite social circles. As John and Margo Catsimatidis shifted from prominent Democratic donors to influential Republican supporters, they became regular fixtures at Trump fundraisers. Andrea’s rise in Republican politics further strengthened the family’s ties to Trump.

John has also reportedly donated $2.4 million to Trump’s political efforts and has hosted high-dollar fundraising events supporting the president’s campaigns.

Whether Trump’s Saturday night post was intended as a tribute to Andrea through her mother, or whether there was another explanation altogether, remains unknown.

But the 80-year-old’s repeated mix-ups over the people in his orbit have fueled fresh speculation online about his cognitive health. Some critics pointed to these incidents as possible warning signs of age-related decline.

However, medical experts caution that isolated memory lapses are not enough to diagnose conditions such as dementia. No reports have ever stated that Trump has been diagnosed with the disease.