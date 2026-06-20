‘What’s Up with His Left Foot?’: Trump’s New Air Force One Unveiling Draws Praise — Until That Double Pause on the Staircase Sets Off Alarm Bells 

President Donald Trump has faced increased scrutiny in recent months after a series of viral moments raised questions about his health.

From awkward walks and trouble with stairs to concerns about his weight and appearance, critics have dissected nearly every move the 80-year-old makes.

That trend continued this week during what was supposed to be a celebratory unveiling of a new Air Force One.

US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Georgia, on February 19, 2026. Trump is in northwest Georgia to visit local businesses and give remarks about the economy at a steel factory. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Instead of focusing solely on the aircraft, many online fixated on a brief moment that unfolded on its towering staircase.

Trump introduced the Boeing 747, which now serves as the new Air Force One.

In addition to highlighting its updated exterior, the president flossed the luxurious interior.

Trump praised the aircraft as another example of his administration’s efforts to modernize the presidential fleet.

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The aircraft itself was a gift from the Qatari government.

Cameras captured the U.S. president greeting attendees before making his way off the plane.

Trump clapped repeatedly before he moved to the stop of the stairs, which were much longer than his previous planes.

He then descended the steep staircase leading but stopped midway again before pointing to something at the bottom of the steps. Each pause lasted only a moment before he continued upward.

Still, those brief hesitations fueled another round of debate over the president’s stamina and physical condition.

Social media users saw the pauses and immediately considered his health and age.

“What’s up with his left foot?” said one observer on Threads, who noticed Trump’s left foot looked sluggish.

Another person wrote, “You know they planned the little stop halfway down because he needed to stop and regroup. His need to be adored is pathological and weird.”

Some said it looked more like “The resting stop,” while some claimed, “Those steps look steep for an old man.”

A third individual wondered, “Notice the difference in the stairs?”

Noticing other changes in the stairs people online called “baby steps,” pointing out “They put carpet so he doesn’t slip lol.”

Two others left remarks likeThose steps look steep for an old man “Yup Saw that.”

Many joked Trump would have consistent issues with the steps unless he had a wheelchair waiting for him, despite past refusal or get an escalator installed, which could trigger his other fear of falling.

Critics argued the moment fit a growing list of viral clips that have prompted questions about Trump’s age.

During the first week of June 2026, a different video surfaced, showing Trump stepping off the older Air Force One.

As in the recent clip, the commander in chief took his sweet time getting down the stairs, hence his fear of falling down and becoming a headline.

People have compared his aircraft exits in 2025 to the likes of Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

This video is going viral showing Trump needing to concentrate with all his brain power to walk down a flight of stairs.



Donald 'Krasnov' Trump, here's your best friend, Barack Obama, making his way down the Air Force One stairs. pic.twitter.com/jCQXKesqz8 — WEB3 (@WEB3WORLDWAR) December 22, 2025

While Trump walks slowly down the stairs to avoid a fall like Biden’s 2021 moment while while boarding Air Force One.

Meanwhile, Obama’s video looks smoother. Footage often shows him trotting down the same stairs Trump struggles with but with youthful energy. The two gaits look as different as night and day.

Still, the latest clip struck a chord with his critics and his followers.

Supporters dismissed the criticism as political theater since the White House doctors insist he’s in “excellent health.” Others are clear that his health is failing him.

Ironically, this conversation overshadowed the aircraft itself. Instead of discussing the new jet’s features and the propriety of the president accepting this gift, users shared clips of the staircase moment and debated.

For Trump, this scrutiny comes with the territory. As one of the oldest people ever to serve as president, he is viewed through the lens of age.