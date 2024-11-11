‘He Knew Exactly What He Was Doing…Got Exactly What He Was Looking For’: Deion Sanders Fans Trash ‘Agressive’ Texas Tech Ball Boy After Shilo, Shadeur and Deion Jr. Check Him Over Final Touchdown Ball

The sons of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders nearly got into a physical altercation with someone from the opposing team during a recent Colorado Buffaloes college football game.

Coach Prime led the then-No. 21-ranked Buffaloes to a 41-21 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 9 in Lubbock, Texas.

However, footage of an on-field incident involving Colorado players Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, as well as their older brother, also made headlines over the weekend.

Sons of Colorado coach Deion Sanders (left) Shedeur Sanders (center) and Deion Sanders Jr. (right) nearly came to blows with an equipment manager for Texas Tech near the end of the Buffaloes’ 41-21 victory in Lubbock, Texas, on Nov. 9. (Photos: @deionsanders/Instagram, @shedeursanders/Instagram, @deionsandersjr/Instagram)

After Shilo, 24, scored a 6-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter, an equipment manager for Texas Tech tried to take the football from him.

Shedeur, 22, immediately approached the ball boy and said, “Hoe-ass n—-. Shut up. You a hoe.” Then their 30-year-old brother, Deion “Bucky” Sanders Jr., shoved the man while holding his camera in hand as he yelled, “Get yo bitch ass on, n-gga. You got me f—— up!” before walking off with the Buffaloes team.

The tense interaction ended with Shedeur pulling Bucky away from the situation. A clip of the heated confrontation went viral following Colorado’s victory.

In particular, a TikTok user blasted the Texas Tech ball boy for “smacking” the ball out of Shilo’s hand. The @cheddathagoat71 account suggested that Colorado’s 7-2 record has Coach Prime’s haters angry.

“That ball boy knew exactly what he was doing and he got exactly what he was looking for,” Chedda stated in his TikTok video. “Now you mean to tell me y’all got about a thousand balls at this game but you specifically need that ball after that touchdown.

He also said, “I’m going to tell you what the problem is. They are upset that Prime, Shedeur, [Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter], Shilo, and that whole Colorado program is excelling the way that it is.”

One comment under Chedda’s video read, “It’s funny when Prime and Colorado lose or anything goes wrong with this team everybody be trolling this team, called them unprofessional but when they win everybody gets in their feelings.”

Another person defending Texas Tech wrote, “He’s an equipment manager for the team. He has to collect the ball. It’s his job. Even if they wanted to keep it he has to remember the number on the ball and give it to the Colorado equipment guy.”

In response, someone argued, “I been around equipment managers. It’s a way you go by doing it and any experienced EM knows to be patient and properly collect without conflict. He got results any EM would’ve got in that situation.”

Additionally, a TikTok user brought up the ball boy’s race by commenting, “[White] people always do foul [s—], and try to look surprised when they are faced with the consequences!!! This was definitely a FAAFO moment!!”

Joey McGuire pleads with Tech fans to stop throwing stuff on the field 😂 pic.twitter.com/8dlJ3ZrJZN — Austin 🦆 (@deviousduck_) November 9, 2024

The Sanders brothers confronting Texas Tech’s equipment manager was not the only combative moment from that game.

Texas Tech fans reportedly threw objects onto the field, including tortillas, which has become a school tradition.

However, people inside Jones AT&T Stadium also reportedly hurled water bottles. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire had to get on a microphone to address the crowd.

“Stop throwing stuff on the field! Students, stop throwing stuff on the field! Please!” McGuire pleaded over the loudspeakers in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Coach Prime discussed the Red Raiders fanatics’ unruly actions while speaking to the media in a postgame press conference.

“They’ve thrown everything but my mama at me in my career,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Major League Baseball player recalled. “I played baseball and football, so batteries and all kinds of stuff. So this is normal.”

He continued, “Thank God [Tortillas are] soft, not hard. But when they start throwing water bottles and those other objects, that’s when you’ve got to alarm the officials and say, ‘Okay, now, tortillas are one thing, but water bottles are another thing.’ That gets a little crazy. But I’m thankful, I think Joey grabbed the microphone.”

It appears Shedeur did not hold a grudge against Texas Tech students for the ball boy confrontation or the water bottle throwing. The 2021 Jerry Rice Award winner was seen taking photos with other members of the Texas Tech marching band after the game.