‘Dating Your Former Friend’s Man Is So Foul’: Karrueche Tran Appears to Confirm Rumored Relationship with Deion Sanders After Coach Prime Dodges Question

Is Karrueche Tran romantically linked to Deion Sanders? Buzz about the potential couple has been building for weeks, and now one half of the pair has subtly addressed the rumors.

Speculation that Tran, 37, and Sanders, 58, were dating began in July. At the time, news broke that the University of Colorado head football coach was recovering from bladder cancer.

Coach Prime’s son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared footage of his father’s cancer-fighting journey, which included Tran crying in the hospital and holding his hand before the two-time Super Bowl champion underwent surgery.

Actress Karrueche Tran hints at her rumored relationship with college football and Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders. (Photos: karrueche/Instagram; Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

On a recent episode of the “What’s Next with J. Ryan” podcast, Tran appeared alongside her longtime friend, singer and actress Christina Milian to spill all the details.

“Is she dating right now? I saw that you took a liking to football recently,” Ryan asked Tran before bursting out in laughter. Milian then chimed in, “Hey Girl! Touchdown!”

‘Tell Me That Ain’t Dirty!’: Internet Erupts Over Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran Dating Buzz But It’s Her Connection to His Ex-Fiancée Tracey Edmonds That Has Everyone Talking

Ryan then questioned “how far” he could go in asking about Tran’s current love life before she confirmed, “Yeah, I’m dating.”

“Is she having fun?” Ryan asked, which led to Tran replying, “Yeah. If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it. I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want.”

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

The “Claws” television star has publicly dated other famous men in the industry since rising to fame in the early 2010s during her relationship with R&B singer Chris Brown.

After seeing each other on and off for several years, Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017 amid unknown allegations. She went on to date ex-NFL player Victor Cruz from 2017 to 2021.

“I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I did this, did that. Young, old. And so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time,” Tran told Ryan.

Even though Karrueche did not mention Deion by name, the Los Angeles native did confess to enjoying her present courtship saying, “So yeah, I’m in a good place.”

Tran seemingly corroborating that Coach Prime is her new love interest did not go unnoticed on social media as Instagram users shared their takes on the former model’s alleged new relationship.

“We saw you in the hospital crying. We know who it is, girl,” a commenter expressed on The Neighborhood Talk’s page. Another person added, “Well, this is an odd pairing.”

Karrueche found support when a fan wrote, “If he treats her better than the rest, I’m happy for her!” Deion also got back up when someone expressed, “His age don’t mean nothing, he [is] fine.”

In contrast, Tran faced criticism on the social networking platform when a woman declared, “Dating your former friend’s man [is] so foul.”

Media personality Claudia Jordan slammed Tran on her “Accidentally Informed” podcast for allegedly lying when Sanders’ ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, asked her about them dating.

“I’m good friends with Tracey Edmonds, and I do remember Tracy hearing rumors about Karrueche possibly dating Deion,” Jordan recalled on her show in July.

She said, “[Edmonds] saw [Tran] at an event. I think it was Niecy Nash’s event, and she calmly asked her if she was dating Deion. And she said, ‘No.’ She laughed it off.”

According to Jordan, she thought Karrueche and Tracey were “cool” before the whispers of Sanders having an entanglement with Edmonds’ former employee took over the internet.

Edmonds was the producer of the show, “Games People Play,” which Tran starred on.

However, she was dating Sanders up until nearly two years ago after first meeting at a movie premiere party in 2012, and began dating. They got engaged in February 2019, but in December 2023, the two reality stars “mutually decided” to “move forward in life as friends.”

Sanders has also been coy about directly addressing the topic of his supposed connection to Tran. At the end of July, the former Dallas Cowboys player spoke to fellow NFL alum Asante Samuel.

“Everyone’s seen Karrueche by your side during your hospital visits. Everyone wants to know what that friendship is about,” Samuel mentioned to Sanders on his “Say What Needs To Be Said” podcast.

Coach Prime playfully avoided addressing the gossip associated with Tran by faking an internet disruption and abruptly ending the video call. “We got a bad connection. I can’t hear you!” he jokingly said before exiting.