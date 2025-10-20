‘She Tried to Ruin That Man’s Life’: Shilo Sanders Pushes for Reunion Between Dad and Pilar to Help Shedeur, But Fans Aren’t Buying It

At this point, it seems like the beef between coach Deion Sanders and his ex-wife Pilar Sanders will last forever. The former couple and parents of Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Shelomi Sanders endured a nasty divorce that created a lasting enmity between the two.

Deion and his second wife were married from 1999 to 2013, though many have often wondered if the two would ever reunite.

In an Oct. 14 YouTube video, their sons Shilo and Shedeur — who both played football for their father at the University of Colorado — recently asked mom a crazy question about a possible reunion.

Shilo Sanders pokes fun at his mom reuniting with dad Coach Deion Sanders following their rocky divorce. (Photos: Pilaranders/Instagram; Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Shilo, a defensive back who went unselected in the NFL draft in April before being signed by and eventually cut by the Tampa Buccaneers, decided to go around pranking fans at the Cleveland Browns’ game in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Shilo was dressing as his brother Shedeur, who currently is the Browns’ backup quarterback. Nearly eleven minutes into the video, Shilo and his mom went to greet his brother at the end of Cleveland’s 23-9 loss to the Steelers. During that meet-up they discussed Shedeur being stuck on the sideline for that game. Shilo used the topic to poke fun at his mom.

He said, “All right so how about this … all right. What if Coach Stefanski [the Cleveland Browns head coach] said if you and dad sit next to each other for the whole game then Shedeur can start?”

All three of them laughed together about it before Shilo asked, “Would you do it or no?”

Pilar said, “Honey, you’ll never get in.”

Shedeur responded, “Oh my gosh. Now we got to ask dad.”

Though she had a savage response, some fans believed it was a cop-out.

Under a TikTok clip of the video, one person said, “She would but had to give that response because she knows Prime wouldn’t.”

Someone else wrote, “They laughing at the situation but Deion is a fearing man of that woman.”

A third person typed, “Coach Prime wouldn’t dare she tried to ruin that man life.”

A fourth wrote, “Lmao please they hate each other that bad.”

The former NFL player and analyst filed for divorce from Pilar in 2011, stating that “the marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict” and it “prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

After that came a swirl of allegations and turbulent behavior as they fought over custody of their children and spousal support. In addition to the custody battle, Pilar sued Deion and his daughter Deiondra from his first marriage for $200 million for defamation over a social media post, suggesting Pilar was a money grubber.

During their divorce proceedings, she accused Sanders of mental and emotional abuse and alleged that he had several sexual encounters with other women throughout their marriage.

Fast forward three months later, Pilar was arrested for a confrontation including her and a friend in their Texas home. At the time, Deion said two of his sons witnessed the fight. His wife was charged and Sanders was cited for the same charge.

When Pilar spoke out, she accused her then-husband of abuse which he denied.

“I never attacked him. He choked me. It wasn’t the first time. He is a violent person. Anything that you see him say, my goodness, count it as a lie,” she reportedly said in an interview.

She even claimed that he put his hands on her in front of producers while filming their reality show called “Primetime Love.”

From Sanders’ standpoint, the court battle was all about Pilar wanting to get money.

In 2013, a judge ruled that Sanders would get sole custody and conservatorship of Shilo and Shedeur but would share custody and conservatorship of their daughter Shelomi. Texas appeals court overturned the $2.2 million judgment initially awarded to Pilar Sanders in her divorce from Deion Sanders, ruling that the lower court had made errors in its decision

But that didn’t stop Pilar from smearing her husband’s name online and in interviews. When Sanders finally sued her for defamation of character the judge sided with him awarding him $2.2 million in 2015.