‘What’s Wrong with HIM?’: Trump Trips Over His Words Mid-Speech, Loses Patience with Himself, and His Final Recovery Left Viewers Scratching Their Heads

President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to blame Democrats for the monthlong government shutdown took a strange turn Friday when he stumbled over his words midsentence, prompting another wave of public criticism over his fitness for office.

The awkward moment unfolded during a televised address from the White House.

TIME magazine published another cover with Donald Trump, and folks think it's just as unflattering as his last cover.

“Our country’s doing well. The shutdown proceeds because the gener — the Dern, er — the Democrats just don’t know what they’re doing. I don’t know what’s wrong with them. They’ve never done a thing like this,” Trump said, tripping repeatedly over “Democrats” while flailing his hands in frustration.

The awkward moment spread quickly across social media, with one user on X summing up the mood, “Does he even know where he is??”

“He can’t even speak. He is slurring his words. It’s obvious he is having medical issues. And while a national crisis is happening – right now, Trump is on his Truth Social posting about his ballroom. Which HIGHLY suggests mental health issues,” mocked another.

“What was he even trying to say or did his brain lag?” asked one viewer while another added, “What’s wrong with HIM? That should be the question.”

What's wrong with HIM? That should be the question.



Does anyone know if Hate is a medical diagnosis like Narcissistic Disorder or Sociopathy is? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 31, 2025

The flub comes amid a growing chorus of speculation over the 79-year-old president’s health, fueled by a string of verbal misfires, public fatigue, and an expanding list of televised gaffes.

During his recent trip to Asia, Trump posted a baffling two-word message on Truth Social — “South Carerdddd” — before deleting it. Late-night host Stephen Colbert seized on the typo Thursday night on “The Late Show, joking, “Uh-oh! I spy a cognitive ― and when it comes to his brain, things are clearly going South Carerdddd.”

Colbert quipped that Trump may have been trying to spell “South Korea,” adding, “But he can never be wrong, so get ready for new world maps featuring South Carerdddd, North Carerdddd, The Fallopians and, of course, Japanaramadingdong.”

The president, however, insisted that his cognitive health is “excellent,” boasting during the trip that he once “aced” what he called an “aptitude” test. Experts later clarified that Trump appeared to be referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment — the same “person, woman, man, camera, TV” test he took in 2020 — which screens for dementia, not intelligence.

Trump’s public lapses — including moments when he appeared to nod off at the U.S. Open finals and during live pressers at the White House — have sparked renewed debate over his mental and physical stamina.

Psychologist John Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins Medical School professor, also suggested that Trump exhibits signs of “early dementia.” “So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial,” Gartner said.

Holy crap! Trump dozes off as Dr. Oz babbles pic.twitter.com/5PCtKd6Tft — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 16, 2025

The White House has pushed back firmly. Officials denied any major health concerns, attributing the president’s verbal slips to fatigue and stress from his travel schedule.

Meanwhile, the government shutdown Trump was attempting to discuss remains unresolved — and his administration is increasingly being blamed for prolonging it.

Trump’s final recovery to land blame on Demcrats didn’t sit well with viewers either.

“Trump’s rant is just deflection. The shutdown continues because he refuses to act, not because Democrats are incompetent. Families going hungry and government workers sidelined are the real consequences of his inaction,” said one user.

Another frustrated viewer noted, “Why does the government always shutdown when Republicans are on charge then??? What a mucking foron.”

Two federal judges on Friday ordered the administration to continue funding food stamps during the shutdown, calling the ruling a “vital safeguard” for 42 million Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Yet, uncertainty lingers over when benefits will reach recipients as federal workers remain furloughed and departments paralyzed.

Trump’s own allies appear exasperated. After weeks of silence, he urged Republicans to end the impasse by “initiating the nuclear option,” meaning to abolish the Senate filibuster and push through funding with a simple majority. “BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT THE DEMOCRATS HAVE GONE STONE COLD ‘CRAZY,’ THE CHOICE IS CLEAR — INITIATE THE ‘NUCLEAR OPTION,’ GET RID OF THE FILIBUSTER AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Thursday.

Critics say the move reflects a desperate attempt to shift blame away from the White House. Democrats, and several moderate Republicans have accused Trump’s inner circle of sabotaging negotiations to extract political leverage.

Senate Republicans remain resistant to changing the filibuster rule as the shutdown continues.