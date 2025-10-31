‘Perfect MRI?’: Trump Couldn’t Delete His Bizarre Post Fast Enough Before People Noticed Something Was Off — and Newsom Just Made It Ten Times Worse

Give President Donald Trump a phone and a few idle moments, and it’s only a matter of time before chaos unfolds online. His latest late-night post — fired off while abroad — quickly turned into a viral spectacle.

By morning, social media was flooded with speculation, memes, and medical theories and California Gov. Gavin Newsom was ready with the line that would turn Trump’s blunder into a national punchline.

Trump apparently was trying to send a post on his Truth Social platform late Wednesday while still in South Korea when he nonsensically wrote, “South Carerdddd.”

It’s similar to the crazy “covfefe” post he wrote during his first term in office. That post in 2017 quickly went viral as people either mocked or tried to figure out what he was referring to.

In this latest gobbledygook of a post, Trump was probably trying to write South Korea and although he quickly took the garbled post down, there were plenty of screenshots making the rounds.

‘Rambling … Lunatic’: Trump Suddenly Starts Yelling Mid-Speech — and When Nobody Reacts, What He Does Next Proves He’ll Do Anything for Attention

Hours later, a more coherent Trump posted, “Thank you for the incredible welcome, South Korea!” alongside a clip of his red carpet reception from earlier in the day.

But it was too late. Newsom had already seized the post and quickly fired off an epic response.

“The extra ds stand for dementia,” Newsom proclaimed, above a shot of Trump’s gibberish post.

“Yep, totally healthy,” this Threads poster joked.

Rumors of Trump suffering a stroke were rampant under Newsom’s post. “It’s ok. He had another stroke mid typing,” said one user. “Ahhhhhhh, I forgot what the hell I was gonna say,’ another joked.

But others were just frustrated. “Christ am I sick of this. I’m sick of him,” wrote one user.

X user Joao Pita posted a funny response under Newsom’s post showing a photo of Trump with cartoon bubbles. Inside one of the bubbles, Trump is saying “I have stage 9 dementia.” Another bubble reads, “The greatest dementia,” and the third says, “Nobody does dementia like me.”

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group helmed by ex-Republicans, mocked the president’s post as a sign of declining cognitive health. “Perfect MRI.’ Sure.”

It doesn’t help that just last week, Trump fired off another incomplete post leaving some to ask at the time if he “drop dead mid-sentence.”

The incomplete posts follows news this week that Trump underwent a MRI at Walter Reed Medical Center recently during what was supposed to be another routine yearly physical exam, although he had one in April, too.

The president was aboard Air force One heading to Asia when he let slip to reporters he got the scan, but wouldn’t say why, just that it was flawless.

“I got an MRI, it was perfect,” he claimed.

BREAKING: Trump admits that he was given an MRI during his October Walter Reed visit.



MRIs are not routine.



They are given when a problem is suspected or in order to rule out a condition.



We need more transparency. Why was the MRI given? pic.twitter.com/g4W7dpIdVp — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 27, 2025

The White House made no previous mentions of Trump’s MRI only confirming at the time that he underwent “advancing imaging.”

When pressed by reporters Trump offered a less than assuring answer, “You can ask the doctors,” adding: “I think they gave you a very conclusive — nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you, and if I didn’t think it was going to be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn’t run, I’d do something. But the doctors said some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.”

The secrecy shrouded in claims of transparency further amplifies concerns about Trump’s physical and mental health in recent months, following a series of reported medical issues.

At 79 years old he is the oldest person to start a term as president. His persistent health issues recently are no secret. He’s had swollen ankles from a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, bruises on his right hand, appeared to fall asleep at public events, and delivered long, rambling even non-sensical speeches.

He largely disappeared the last week in August with no on-camera sightings, something extremely unusual for Trump.

Then when rumors surfaced in early September that he had actually died, he seemed out of touch and confused by questions about the internet rumor when he did reappear, even though he had responded to them on social media.

But Trump’s doctor insists he’s in “exceptional health” after a “comprehensive follow-up evaluation” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month as part of his “ongoing health maintenance plan,” ABC News reported, according to a letter from Barbabella.

The visit to Walter Reed included preventive health assessments from a team of spcialists, advanced imaging and lab testing.