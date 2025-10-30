‘What a Joke’: Kai Trump’s Golf Favor Sparks Backlash as Critics Drag Her ‘Cheating Grandfather’ and Claim the Trumps Can’t Win Without Bending Rules

Kai Trump, the teenage granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, has landed a coveted spot to compete alongside some of the top women in professional golf next month. But it’s not her swing that has everyone talking — it’s the mystery surrounding how she ended up on the roster at 18.

Pelican Golf Club announced that the high school senior was chosen as the tournament’s third sponsor exemption — a decision that’s already raising eyebrows about favoritism in professional sports.

Kai Trump’s LPGA sponsor exemption sparked backlash, with critics accusing the tournament of rewarding the president’s granddaughter for her last name rather than her talent. (Photo: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram)

Kai is set to compete in The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place Nov. 10–16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The exemption allows the student who attends The Benjamin School in Palm Beach to bypass the qualifying tournaments most golfers grind through for years. She will join the University of Miami NCAA Division I women’s golf team in fall 2026, but currently competes in amateur tournaments, where she recently finished T3 in July.

While sponsor invitations aren’t uncommon — they spotlight emerging talent — this one has people wondering whether it’s her game or her last name doing the heavy lifting. Daily Beast readers wasted no time connecting the dots.

Will her forecaddie cheat for her like they do for her peepaw? — Senator Bruce Crossing (@SenatorCrossing) October 28, 2025

“Everyone in her family is a non-athlete. Her cheating grandfather’s best club is the footwedge. Nepotism can’t overcome a lack of ability,” one wrote.

“Affirmative action for the wealthy. It happens every day,” one wrote, as another said, “Don’t be surprised when she wins.”

“Is there anyone in this family who doesn’t seek fame and fortune? Can’t she just be a nice girl with talent who earns her way without being an influencer or leaning on the family name? Such a bad role model for others,” another wrote.

Not everyone was against it.

“I’m actually okay with this. Sponsors get exemptions to pass out to who they want and it doesn’t have to be merit-based,” one said. Another said, “What a joke.”

Despite the controversy, Kai has built a legitimate presence in competitive golf. The teenager has accumulated over six million combined followers across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and X, documenting her journey alongside glimpses into her high-profile family life.

Justin Sheehan, director of golf at Pelican Golf Club, emphasized her passion, saying she’s “expanding the sport to broader audiences.”

Kai herself stated, “My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour.” Her credentials extend beyond social media influence.

While she hasn’t reached elite ranks, Kai has shown enough skill on junior circuits to suggest she’s more than just a famous surname. The question remains whether she would have received this opportunity without the Trump name opening doors that remain closed for countless talented young golfers.

Beyond the fairways, Kai has been leaning into her family’s brand recognition. She recently founded her own apparel and lifestyle brand, capitalizing on the massive platform her grandfather’s presidency provides.

Her clothing line launch coincided with increased golf visibility, suggesting a coordinated effort to build a personal empire while still in high school. Kai also has a YouTube show, where she invited her grandfather to golf with her, and promotes her as a talent.

Pelican Golf Club’s choice wasn’t made in a vacuum.

Ricki Lasky, LPGA chief tour business and operations officer, defended the decision, highlighting how “sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent.”

She praised Kai’s huge social media following as beneficial for helping introduce golf to younger fans. The club’s enthusiasm appears tied as much to her potential to drive ticket sales and media coverage as to her athletic promise.

Kai Trump’s special exemption has sparked exactly the kind of conversation about access, privilege and merit that follows the Trump family wherever they go.