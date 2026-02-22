‘He Has No Idea’: Trump’s Staged Family Photo Implodes — Cameras Capture the One Thing He Clearly Didn’t Want Seen

A behind-the-scenes look at Kai Trump and her family is the internet’s new favorite gathering spot to troll her grandfather.

The high school senior shared a photo dump featuring Donald Trump, her father Don Jr., her brother Don III, and other moments from their time at The People’s Convention, hosted by Turning Point USA in Detroit.

Kai Trump’s Golf debut gets overshadowed by reporters asking about her grandfather, Donald Trump’s golf skills. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2024 carousel of memories resurfaced on Feb. 17 when the Kaitrump828 fan page on Threads used it to spark support for the family — the only issue is that the complete opposite unfolded. The account reposted the teen and Trump with the caption, “Great Man I love you so much Grandpa your the best Grandfather any one can ever have.”

The 79-year-old flashed a smile and posed with a thumbs-up, while his grinning granddaughter stood slightly behind him with both hands behind her back. The popularity of the fan page’s post welcomed detractors who were eager to point out every flaw that Kai missed before sharing the snapshots with the public.

At first, people picked apart the lack of affection between the duo. “This is how he poses with his granddaughter? He has no idea who she is,” quipped one person. Someone else mocked the president and the delusions of grandeur he spews in Truth Social posts.

They wrote, “The depth of love is CLEARLY apparent. Body language experts will AGREE this is the biggliest love of all time!!! Sir, they say. I have never seen a greater display of affection than what you have shown today. [Accordian hands] They really said this as TEARS slide down their faces. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Kai captioned the collection a simple, “Thank you Detroit!” in her original post. The fan page took the liberty to make the photographs seem more heartfelt, which backfired on the social media influencer.

“She got her grandfathers ridiculous inappropriate use of capitals and atrocious grammar. Seriously? Dont they send these kids to top schools?” a critic harped. The teenager is part of the 2026 incoming class of freshmen at the University of Miami, where she committed to playing on the women’s golf team.

Others were too thrown off by the oddly staged photo and commented on things like, “Why is his head so big and his body so small?” and “What an odd angle this was shot at; he looks like he’s 3 feet tall and she looks like she was photoshopped into the pic.”

An individual even scoffed, “Trump family still trusting Kai to make far more public statements than Barron.” Trump and his handlers have tight reins over his youngest son, Barron Trump, but Kai is the relative who keeps making a fool of the senior citizen online.

A couple of her blunders include being dragged for her performance on the greens after the politician allegedly pulled strings to get her into an LPGA tournament, or unintentionally revealing his swollen and discolored hands as his rumored declining health became a major headline.

The president’s children and grandchildren have proved they’re just like the businessman and are capitalizing on the presidency with their respective ventures, regardless of their public behavior. Several people have declared their endeavors a continuation of the Trump family grift.