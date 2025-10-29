‘What Happened?’: Tina Knowles’ ‘Stark Face’ and Dramatic Transformation in New Photos Have Fans Staring In Shock

Tina Knowles had heads turning as she attended the Angel Ball on Monday, Oct. 27.

After months of traveling with her daughter, Beyonce, on tour and promoting her new memoir, the “Matriach” took a night off to spend time with her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, as they got dolled up for the New York City-based charity gala, where she was honored for philanthropic efforts. Their stunning gowns caught the attention of many at the event and online.

But fans noticed a drastic change in one of the ladies’ appearances.

Tina Knowles raises eyebrows with shocking weight loss reveal at The Angel Ball. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

‘Put That Stomach Up’: Tina Knowles’ Sheer Outfit Turns Heads and Leaves Fans Staring

Blue wore a blush pink gown, while her grandma rocked a bold and slightly revealing, deep maroon color gown.

Knowles’ bold Valdrin Sahiti one-shoulder gown featured a dramatic cutout running from her left breast to her abdomen and a thigh-high slit that revealed her leg. The top featured rich velvet and long maroon gloves for an old-Hollywood touch, while the sheer, crystal-embellished skirt flowed into a dramatic train cascading from the shockingly thin waist.

Fans noticed a difference in Knowles’ build, as some thought she looked thinner than usual.

“Don’t lose no more weight,” one person wrote, directly referring to Knowles’ thin appearance in People’s comment section. Another shocked user said, “This poor old lady. Retire already!”

A few wondered if she had a recent procedure after zooming in on her face, warning, “Stop the botox women,” as another individual noted, “Momma Knowles is giving stank face.”

The Daily Mail readers were equally stunned as one wrote, “Tina Knowles is beginning to look like a corpse ‘The Dutch.’”

One fan wrote, “Tina has Ozempic face like Sharon Osbourne now,” referring to the TV host who admitted losing too much weight after using the drug.

Two others bluntly asked, “So she doesn’t look scary to y’all?” and “What happened?”

Knowles was honored at the event hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded by songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters in memory of her daughter, Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who passed away at age 27 of acute myelogenous leukemia.

She previously opened up about losing weight following surgery for her Stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis.

She told People in April, “I’m healthier, eating better, I lost weight.”

Though Knowles didn’t share more details about how much weight she lost, the 71-year-old did talk about being shocked when doctors discovered the breast cancer in her left breast. She said it was something that could have been found at stage 0 had she not accidentally missed her mammogram due to the pandemic.

Tina Knowles revealed to PEOPLE that Beyoncé and Solange sang to her before cancer surgery



"Right before I was wheeled in to get the surgery, my girls sang a gospel song, 'Walk With Me,' which I absolutely love." pic.twitter.com/K6PlV9MU4w — BEYPRESS. (@beyoncepress) October 28, 2025

“I forgot that I didn’t go to get my test two years before I thought I had,” she said, “because COVID came and they called me and canceled me and they said, we’ll call you when we start testing again. And I just thought I had done it. So you cannot play around with that.”

Knowles’ ex-husband, Mathew Knowles, also had his own battle with Stage 1A breast cancer, which means it was small and had not spread to the lymph nodes. He had a mastectomy in 2019.

Their daughter, Beyoncé, 44, and Solange, 39, have been there every step of the way to support their parents back to good health.