‘TT’s Babbyyyyyy Killing Sh—t’: Solange Knowles In Awe After Watching Nieces Blue Ivy and Rumi Perform During Beyoncé’s L.A. Stop of Cowboy Carter Tour

Superstar Beyoncé, 43, kicked off her Cowboy Carter Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour in Los Angeles on April 28, where the crowd at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium was surprised by a very special guest.

While celebrities like Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey showed up to watch Bey’s fifth solo all-stadium tour, it was her oldest child who became a top trending topic online.

Blue Ivy Carter, the 13-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, shared the stage with her mother as she’s done over the past few years.

Solange Knowles gives family shoutout after big sis Beyonce brings her nieces, Blue Ivy and Rumi, on stage during first Cowboy Carter tour. (Photos by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images; beyhivecombr/X)

The Grammy Award-winning teenager ran through choreography in front of the Los Angeles audience next to dozens of trained background dancers.

Per usual, Blue Ivy’s standout performance in L.A. sent many into a frenzy including her famous aunt, Solange Knowles who gave her stamp of approval online.

“TT’s babbyyyyyy killing sh—-,” Solange, 38, tweeted on Monday night, in response to a clip of Blue Ivy’s dance sequence from the Cowboy Carter Tour show.

Solange’s post amassed more than 115,000 likes and 2.5 million views on the X platform. The celebratory tweet from Beyoncé’s younger sister also garnered over 500 replies.

TT's babbyyyyyy killing shitttt https://t.co/PyV2fPIIwo — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) April 29, 2025

“She is absolutely killing it,” one X user stated about Blue Ivy. A second supporter on the social networking app added, “I already knew she was going to do the damn thang.”

Likewise, a fan posted, “Been doing this for years! I’m not surprised in the least! Babygirl is devouring that choreography!”

However, there was some negative feedback. A less-than-enthusiastic X user suggested, “Girl, she’s basic [as f—-],” which led to someone firing back, “Hater alert.”

Beyoncé also brought out her 7-year-old daughter, Rumi, during the set as well.

During a performance of “Protector” with Blue Ivy and Rumi, the audience rose to their feet in a standing ovation, watching in awe as Rumi made her onstage debut — following in her big sister’s footsteps.

Beyoncé shares an adorable moment performing “PROTECTOR” with her daughters, Blue and Rumi, at the COWBOY CARTER TOUR



pic.twitter.com/94qodscJ6S — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 29, 2025

Rumi is also credited as a featured artist on the track “Protector” taken from her mom’s 2024 album “Cowboy Carter.” The country-inspired album won Grammy Awards for Best Country Album and Album of the Year in February.

Previously, Queen Bey tapped Blue Ivy for the “Brown Skin Girl” single off “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack. Featured guests include Saint Jhn and Wizkid, who were also featured in the video that won Best Music Video at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Blue Ivy also performed alongside her mother during the NFL’s Christmas Day halftime show on December 25, 2024—dubbed the “BeyonceBowl” by the BeyHive.

The Cowboy Carter Tour marks the second time Beyoncé has taken Blue on tour as a backup dancer, following her debut during the 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

Solange did not appear for the Cowboy Carter tour, nor did she appear on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

But she has previously joined her big sister on stage for surprise appearances, most notably at Coachella 2018 for “Beychella” performance.

The “16 Carriages” singer reportedly presented a 35-song set list for her latest global trek. The Texas native has four more dates in SoFi Stadium before heading to other locales such as Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and Houston.

Beginning on June 5, Beyoncé will cross the Atlantic Ocean for six shows in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. She then travels to Paris for three performances in the Stade de France stadium.

The Cowboy Carter Tour is scheduled to close out in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise on July 25 and 26 hosted by Allegiant Stadium. According to NBC News, multiple stadiums on the tour still have “significant” tickets available.