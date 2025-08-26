‘She Looks Uncomfortable’: Tina Knowles Flaunts See-Through Look, But It Was Her Apparent Discomfort That Had Fans Zooming In

Tina Knowles is aging on her own terms. The glamorous “Matriarch” author was a head-turner as she was photographed on the blue carpet on day one of the US Open in New York City.

Knowles, 71, stepped out in a matching white crop-top and pants ensemble that featured both intricately covered in floral cutouts.

The risqué wardrobe selection was somewhat sheer and teased peeps of her bare skin from the collar to her ankles. The bold look was a hit among fans who praised the Cécred chairwoman for not allowing age to define her style and approach to beauty.

Tina Knowles’ see-through outfit backfires when critics pick apart her appearance. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“You being fast with that belly button out Ms girl!!” one supportive follower playfully told her. Some even praised the grandmother of five for being the blueprint for daughters Beyoncé and Solange.

Yet, for others, Knowles’ appearance was a distraction. Someone first commented that “she looks uncomfortable” as she awkwardly stopped for photographers with minimal posing.

A second critic found the entire look unflattering and remarked, “She look a mess.” A third person wrote, “Her entire face is frozen.”

Rumors that the Texas native underwent a plastic surgery makeover first surfaced in 2011. In the years since, she has appeared even more youthful and flat-bellied as speculation about her plastic surgery enhancements remains unconfirmed.

Some suggested that Knowles was such a feast for the eyes that even her exes would be smitten by her. “Matthew must drool & regret his actions looking at Mz. Tina!!! Cuz she is literally everything,” said one person.

Mathew Knowles and the businesswoman were married for 31 years when they divorced in 2011 when an extramarital affair resulted in him fathering another child. He remarried in 2013 to Gena Avery Knowles.

“I was sad she and Richard Lawson separated, but she seems to be doing just fine living her best life,” read another comment. She divorced actor Richard Lawson in 2024.

Knowles and Richard separated a year earlier after eight years of marriage. They began dating in 2013, and at the beckoning of granddaughter Blue Ivy, they tied the knot in a second attempt at everlasting love.