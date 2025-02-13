‘That’s Why You Pray Every Day’: Denzel Washington Nearly Bit Off His Tongue and Reveals Jaw-Dropping Reason He Believes It Could’ve Been a Sign from God

Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington recently revealed a shocking personal struggle that impacted his career and left him reflecting on his spiritual journey.

In a recent episode of the “The Interview” podcast with The New York Times, Washington shared that he “bit his tongue almost half-off” a few months ago. The two-time Oscar winner didn’t detail how or exactly when he got the injury; however, he spoke about how the accident left his speech and is affecting his performance as the title character in his upcoming Broadway production of “Othello.”

“I have to use it,” he said of the injury requiring him to alter how fast he speaks and project his voice differently while on stage.

“I have a line: ‘Whither will you that I go to answer this your charge?’ It’s hard because my tongue is swollen,” he told host David Marchese, struggling to get through the tongue-twisting line.

He mentioned that the accident has left his tongue with a “flap,” and he’s unsure if it will ever heal. The terrible ordeal is also coupled with the 70-year-old actor adapting to having a false tooth replacing a tooth that “recently fell out of his head.”

“Everything is thicker, so it’s difficult,” he admitted.

Actor Denzel Washington during an interview on Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Despite the painful conditions, Washington claims his oral setbacks placed him in a state of spiritual reflection.

“At this point, everything I’m doing is through the lens of what God thinks or by faith,” Washington said.

He continued. “That’s why you pray every day. I’m like, ‘OK, Lord, I’m here.’ I’m not sure why. Now, I’m not sure why, but one can say coincidence and serendipity.”

The actor is vocally committed to “only seeking God’s validation” and relying on his faith as solace and motivation during challenging times. Throughout the interview, he referenced several of his favorite Bible verses and parables that gave him encouragement and perspective.

His commitment to his spiritual journey also made headlines on Dec. 23, 2024, when Bishop James Pullings Jr. baptized the actor at the Kelly Temple in New York City.

Washington was then presented with his minister’s license, which put him on the path to follow in his preacher father’s footsteps.

Atlanta Black Star covered the news of Washington’s baptism and his emotional speech describing his return to the church.

“Man gives the award; God gives the reward. That’s what my mother told me about the eighth or ninth time I lost an Academy Award,” he noted before sharing the prophecy that a church elder, Miss Ruth Greene, spoke over his life when he was 20.

“She didn’t say you’re going to get back in school. She didn’t say you’re going to become an Academy Award winner,” he continued. “She didn’t say any of those things. She said you’re going to travel the world and preach to millions of people.”

“She couldn’t even spell the word prophecy. My mother wrote prophecy” — here, Washington quickly corrected himself — “and my mother wrote Reverend Washington, actually.”

Denzel Washington got baptized and rededicated his life to Christ.



This is amazing to see 🥹🩷. pic.twitter.com/ORUV6iWOj7 — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) December 22, 2024

Washington also revealed his affinity for returning to the stage during the podcast episode. He first stepped into the role of “Othello” at the age of 22. Now, 48 years later, he revels in the instant engagement and approval he receives from the audience versus the delayed responses to film roles.

The ‘Gladiator 2” star expressed his admiration for Jake Gyllenhaal’s portrayal of Othello’s nemesis, Iago, stating that he was “brilliant.”

“He’s nuts. I love him,” he said. “He’s complicated. But he’s already got a handle on it.”

“Othello” will premiere at New York City’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 25 and run through June 8.