‘That’s Crap’: Denzel Washington’s Next Big Role Hits a Wall as Behind-the-Scenes Chaos Throws Antoine Fuqua’s Film Into Limbo

Denzel Washington has only filmed one movie a year for the past three years, including “The Equalizer 3 ” and “Gladiator 2.”

Last year, the Oscar-winning actor starred in Spike Lee’s “Highest to Lowest.”

But fans anticipating his role as one of the greatest military minds in world history may have had their hopes shattered.

Denzel Washington’s lead role in Antoine Fuqua’s “Hannibal” film could be in jeopardy at Netflix. (Photos by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic; Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Washington, 71, was set to star in an upcoming Netflix biopic. “Hannibal” follows the historic Carthaginian general who famously clashed with the Roman Republic.

This film reunites Washington with his longtime collaborator Antoine Fuqua, 61. The pair also worked together on “Training Day,” “The Magnificent Seven,” and “The Equalizer” franchise.

The duo also serves as producers on the epic war drama. Writer John Logan, known for “Gladiator” and “Michael,” penned the script.

In March, reports said filming for “Hannibal” would begin this summer in Italy with Robert Richardson, 70, serving as cinematographer.

By June, Netflix paused pre-production over reported budget concerns. Insiders expected work to resume once the money issues was resolved.

The film’s budget reportedly topped $200 million, making it one of Netflix’s most expensive originals. That would put it alongside films like “Red Notice” and “The Gray Man.”

Netflix reportedly shelled out $320 million for 2025’s “The Electric State.” The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci.

In a recent interview with Richardson has placed even more doubt on whether a Washington-led “Hannibal” motion picture will ever see the light of day.

“I just did ‘Madden,’ with David O. Russell, and I was going to make ‘Hannibal’ with Antoine and Denzel Washington for Netflix,” Richardson told Deadline in early July.

“But it fell through just two weeks ago,” the three-time Academy Award winner revealed. “I was on it for 10 or 12 weeks.”

Despite speculation, neither producers nor Netflix have confirmed an official cancellation.

Richardson previously oversaw the cameras and lighting on the Fuqua-directed movies “Emancipation” in 2022 and “The Equalizer 3” with Washington in 2023.

With talk of “Hannibal” going over budget and one of Fuqua’s collaborators hinting that production is done, social media users weighed in on the behind-the-scenes complications.

Reports claimed “Hannibal” had gone over budget. One of Fuqua’s collaborators also hinted that production was finished. Social media users quickly weighed in on the behind-the-scenes drama.

“They want to bring it to the big screen,” one person on X speculated.

Dozens of commenters focused on “Hannibal” potentially skipping theaters and debuting on streaming instead.

“Make it theater-worthy, give it a wide release, and it will be profitable. Problem solved,” one person suggested.

One disappointed fan expressed, “Bummer! Hannibal deserves a shot at the screen. Let’s hope Netflix gets it together—Italy is waiting!”

The decision to cast a black actor as the ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal sparked heated debates comparable to “The Odyssey.”

“Now they’re making Hannibal a black guy? Mediterraneans just getting screwed left and right by these recent ridiculous epics of the ancient world,” said one critic.

Another countered, “A black guy playing Hannibal is not even the main problem in this case. He is 70 years old. Hannibal was not even 30.”

Another said, “That’s crap.”

“If Antoine Fuqua’s schedule opens up as is, the ‘Michael’ sequel might come sooner than expected, huh,” posted one moviegoer.

Fuqua may be having trouble getting a Hannibal biopic off the ground, but the veteran filmmaker hit box office gold with his recently released Michael Jackson biographical picture.

“Michael,” starring the late singer’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, made history as the highest-grossing biopic after surpassing the $1 billion mark globally.

In the future, Washington has three other films in the works, “Black Panther 3,” “The Equalizer 4” and “Here Comes the Flood.”