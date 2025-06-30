‘Monica Lewinsky 2.0’: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s New Photo Showing Her Legs with a Smirk On Her Face In the Oval Office Ignites Rumors

People either hate or love White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, but either way, they cannot resist talking about her. Even when she is not addressing the media, the communications professional is still a topic of discussion that exceeds political commentary.

A recent Instagram post proved just that. In a June 28 upload, she posed in the Oval Office wearing a sleek black dress and black pumps that highlighted her toned legs. Her back turned to the camera as she looked over her left shoulder with a smile. The image was an end-of-the-week sendoff for her followers. Leavitt wrote, “Have a great weekend, everyone!” in the caption.

Karoline Leavitt’s Oval Office photoshoot has critics accusing her of being Monica Lewinsky 2.0 amid rumors she will become Donald Trump’s next wife, replacing Melania Trump. Photo:Karolineleavitt/Instagram.

A commenter stated, “Press Secretary got body and face.” A second individual boasted, “You are a certified baddie.” However, among the more than 4,600 reactions, there were several people who did not see beauty and brains when they looked at the Leavitt.

Instead, they were reminded of a woman whose youth and access to a president created one of the biggest White House sex scandals in decades: Monica Lewinsky. The former intern was in a nearly two-year affair with President Bill Clinton in 1997.

She famously wore a blue dress that was stained after an encounter. The garment was later used as evidence amid Clinton’s impeachment trial. A commenter remarked, “Monica Lewinsky, 2.0 the dress might have significant evidence on it in the future” about Leavitt’s attire.

Leavitt has been married for less than a year to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.

The couple has a 32-year-age gap. Trump has been married to his third wife, Melania Trump, for 20 years. Trolls, though, think his press secretary may be the former model’s successor.

One person wrote, “She’s gonna leave her 63-year-old husband the moment Melania files for divorce. Then she’s gonna try and swoop in to be Trump’s 4th wife.” For well over a year, reports have alleged that Donald and Melania are on the brink of divorce. They have one child, Barron Trump, 19, and reportedly do not share sleeping quarters in the nation’s capital.

Another comment read, “It’s obvious the only reason she had a baby with a man who’s more than double her age is for the future alimony payments he’ll have to dish out.” Leavitt and Riccio welcomed their son, Niko, in 2024. She has gone on record acknowledging that her marriage is “atypical.”