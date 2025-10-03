‘You Truly Are a Trump’: Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Dragged by Taylor Swift Fans, Accused of Stealing Travis Kelce’s Logo and Still Selling It

Taylor Swift’s fans have set their sights on President Donald Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, and it’s all tied to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Kai recently unveiled a new apparel line featuring the initials “KT” on the front of the clothing. The competitive golfer snapped photos wearing the gear at different locations in Washington, D.C., including several pictures taken on the White House grounds.

Fans believe social media influencer Kai Trump stole the logo design of NFL star Travis Kelce. (Photos: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram, @trukolorsbrand/Instagram)

In a post on Instagram, she described her collection as “something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here.”

“From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere. There are clean pieces you can mix, match, and make your own. I can’t wait to see how you style them!” the teenager concluded in the message to her 2.2 million followers.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump didn’t expect to stir controversy like her grandfather usually does, but she riled up Swifties with her brand’s two-letter logo, which resembles one used by Kelce.

In August 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs player, 35, announced a collaboration with American Eagle to launch the AE x Tru Kolors collection. Tru Kolors features a similar “KT” logo to the one that is emblazoned on Kai’s apparel.

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year,” the Super Bowl-winning winner stated in a press release.

Kelce added, “It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK’ collection to life.”

After Kai began promoting the KT sweatshirts, which sell for $130 on her website, members of Swift’s diehard fanbase took issue with the shirts resembling Kelce’s Tru Kolors.

“You may want to think twice, your logo is already trademarked by American Eagle/Travis Kelce. Of course, you’re a Trump, so you think you can do whatever you want with no repercussions,” one X user stated.

A second person posted, “Using our White House to promote your new clothing line is not only a bad idea, but you are also copying Travis Kelce’s logo.” A third expressed, “Wow, your logo looks like a cheap rip-off of Tru Kolors.”

In response to some people who said Kai had a “great” logo, one person replied, “Is it? Then you better give props to American Eagle/Travis Kelce Tru Kolors because hers is a rip-off of that one.”

Plus, a critic of the Trump family blasted Kai by writing, “Cashing in on your name, using OUR White House as a backdrop to sell your merchandise, which is unseemly and unethical at best… You truly are a Trump. Are the sweatshirts at least made in the US?”

Kelce’s future wife has been a repeated target of President Trump. In 2018, Swift officially broke her silence on politics by endorsing two Democratic congressional candidates in that year’s midterm elections.

Trump fired back by proclaiming that he likes “Taylor’s music about 25% less” as a result of the Grammy Award winner’s endorsement of the Democratic Party. That political bad blood extended until 2024 when Trump dishonestly implied he earned the support of the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” hitmaker.

Swift, 35, broke the internet and enraged members of the MAGA movement by backing the Democratic ticket of then-Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election, which Trump won by a 312 to 226 margin in the Electoral College.

“Recently I was made aware that [an] AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” Swift explained to her legions of devotees.

The “Reputation” album creator resumed, “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”