‘I Can Smell the Newborn Breathe from Here’: Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane Share Images from Their 3-Week-Old Daughter’s First Photo Shoot

Radric “Gucci Mane” Davis and Keyshia Ka’oir celebrated their daughter, Iceland Ka’Oir Davis, turning three weeks old!

In Instagram posts uploaded onto their own respective pages, the couple shared images of Iceland in various baby props for her newborn photo shoot.

Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane celebrate their daughter turning 3 weeks old. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“I got the prettiest daughter in the world Dada love you so much the So Icy Princess [crown emoji] Iceland Davis [heart eyes],” Gucci wrote as his caption.

Ka’oir commented underneath her husband’s post writing, “ICELAND mommy’s baby.”

For her post, the mother of five kept her caption simple, “I C E L A N D [pink hearts] #3weeksOld #IcelandKaoirDavis.”

Xscape vocalist Kandi Burruss, actress La La Anthony, and rapper Trina all shared heart eye emojis in Ka’oir’s comment section.

Several fans also gushed over the infant’s adorable pictures, noting that Ka’oir and Gucci make beautiful children together.

“One thing you gonna do is have a pretty baby.”

“She doesn’t even look real [heart eyes].”

“I can smell the newborn breath from here.”



The couple announced the arrival of their bundle of joy a day after she was born on Feb. 9 via Instagram.

Congrats to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir on the birth of their daughter Iceland Ka’oir Davis. 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/wDjcVuvXcl — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 9, 2023

Iceland is the second child that Gucci and Ka’oir have together. The couple also share a 2-year-old son, Ice Davis. Both stars also have children from their previous relationships.

Ka’oir has three older children, two boys and a girl, whom she occasionally shares photos of on Instagram. Meanwhile, Gucci Mane has another son, Keitheon, with his ex-girlfriend Sheena Evans.

The couple often faces backlash for only posting the children they share together and not the children they have separately.

Seemingly tired of fans’ opinions, Ka’oir previously clapped back at folks who inquired about the whereabouts of her other offspring.

As for Gucci, he doesn’t typically discuss what his relationship with his older son looks like. However, in a 2021 interview with Billboard Magazine, he revealed becoming aware of Keitheon when he was 10 months old and finally meeting him when he was 1.

Because of that, the record producer stated that he felt like a “first-time father” once his youngest son was born.

“It’s not easy,” he told the publication, “it’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”

Gucci Mane and Ka’oir married on May 14, 2017, and their wedding was documented on BET’s “The Mane Event,” which aired on Oct. 17, 2017.