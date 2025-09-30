‘This Is Hilarious’: Gavin Newsom Hits Trump at His Core and Finishes Him Off with a Brutal New Nickname That Left the Internet in Stitches

Gavin Newsom went straight for the jugular on social media, trolling President Donald Trump in classic all-caps style.

The California governor, 57, unleashed his latest roast after Trump, 79, stunned the world with a divisive speech, leaving leaders and viewers scrambling to react.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has not let up on trolling President Donald Trump on social media. (Photos: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Screenshot; LiveNOW from FOX/YouTube Screenshot)

For his latest roast, Newsom slammed the president’s controversial speech at the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations in New York City on Sept. 23.

‘Even MAGA Knows It’: Gavin Newsom Slaps Trump with a Savage Reminder After His Latest Tantrum Over Things Not Going His Way

“I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” the former host of “The Apprentice” reality television show said to fellow world leaders in the room, generating international headlines.

On Sept. 25, Newsom’s official press account on the X platform sent another sarcastic message to Trump, sharing an AI image of the governor dressed as a king.

“The ‘King’ just finished a tremendous trip to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly,” the tweet read. “World leaders lined up (blocks long!) to meet me, Gavin C. Newsom, the real leader of America.”

Newsome continued, “Dozy Don was very rude to them (he said, ‘Your countries are going to hell!’ Not nice, Mr. President). I won’t say who, but many after told me privately, ‘Sir, the United Nations would like to rename NYC to Newsom York City in your honor!’”

THE “KING” JUST FINISHED A TREMENDOUS TRIP TO NEW YORK CITY FOR THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY. WORLD LEADERS LINED UP (BLOCKS LONG!) TO MEET ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, THE REAL LEADER OF AMERICA. DOZY DON WAS VERY RUDE TO THEM (HE SAID, “YOUR COUNTRIES ARE GOING TO HELL!” NOT… pic.twitter.com/MTHzU01OdX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 25, 2025

“I am very humble and not ‘braggadocious,’ but I do deserve this, and so we will rename NYC soon. Everybody loves the idea! A great honor! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the tweet concluded with Newsom’s signature at the bottom.

His months-long, tongue-in-cheek takedowns of Trump have received praise from liberals, while conservatives have repeatedly called out the Santa Clara University graduate for mocking the MAGA leader.

Supporters of Newsom celebrated his most recent jab at the commander in chief, related to the United Nations. One individual tweeted, “OMG, Gavin Newsom has become a Legend at trolling Trump!”

“This is hilarious! So funny!” one reply to a screenshot of the original Newsome tweet read. A second stated, “Governor Newsom has an OUTSTANDING group of writers! I’m really enjoying these posts!”

Another said, “A+ expert-level trolling. I’m here for it.”

While fans of Newsom have gotten a charge from his tactic of ridiculing Trump online, right-wing commentators took issue with how the father of four children is pushing back against the current administration in power.

Multiple Fox News personalities took time to address Newsom’s confrontational style of attempting to trigger Republicans by mimicking Trump. The cable news network’s Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters, and Will Cain all publicly scolded the Democrat.

Thank you for the promotion of our "FANTASTIC" Patriot Shop, @WillCainShow!!!!! https://t.co/85vHcsISjX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 25, 2025

“He’s seemed to have found ground, legs, with the left by mocking President Trump. Like a ChatGPT personality, he’s just borrowing now,” Cain said about Newsom on his self-titled show.

Newsom clapped back at Cain, 50, by sarcastically thanking him for promoting his online store that sells MAGA-inspired merchandise like “Newsom Was Right About Everything” hats and “Trump Is Not Hot” tank tops.

In addition, Newsom recently made fun of Trump’s NYC visit by targeting the president and first lady, Melania Trump, after an embarrassing incident inside the U.N. building. An escalator came to an abrupt halt the moment Trump and Melania walked onto the first step.

Watters jokingly suggested on Fox News that America should bomb the U.N. in retaliation for the escalator mishap, which the U.N. maintains was an accident. Newsom took to X to reply to Watter’s commentary by posting, “I only walk up escalators because that’s what REAL MANLY MEN do.”