‘You’ve Gotta be Kidding’: Trump’s Meltdown About His Legs Has People Demanding Answers About His Health Report

Donald Trump had a meltdown about his health during a campaign stop, setting off a new wave of chatter online after he complained about standing.

The president’s comments left many wondering if there was more behind the statement, especially as questions about his health and that glowing doctor’s report continue.

In new footage taken at a White House press conference on Oct. 16, Trump stood behind a podium in his Oval Office. About 12 minutes into his speech, the 79-year-old made it clear that he needed to take a seat.

President Donald Trump’s complaint about having to stand during an Oval Office press conference reignited questions about his health. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Yesterday, I did this and I stood for about an hour and a half as people spoke, and this time I’m sitting right here. And I’m going to watch you,” Trump stated as he pointed to his desk.

He added, “I stood for an hour and a half like this. I said, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding. Here we go.’ It was one after another, and it was wonderful listening to them, but I said, ‘If I have to do this every day.’”

Trump turned to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to get his obedient approval, asking, “Bobby, should I stand or sit? Thank you, Bobby.” He then invited Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz to speak to the press gathered in the room.

At that moment, the MAGA leader walked to his desk and took a seat in a leather chair. Trump rose back up 20 minutes later to accept glowing praise from RFK Jr. and take questions from journalists.

Trump: Yesterday I did this and I stood for about an hour and a half as people spoke. I said this time I'm sitting right there. pic.twitter.com/XZFJf4UETA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2025

While Trump was surrounded by health officials in the Oval Office, concerns about his wellness have plagued the president throughout his second term.

Many critics have specifically zeroed in on Trump’s swollen ankles, leading to accusations that the White House had attempted to prevent images of his legs from being circulated.

His insistence on not standing fueled more online reactions about the state of his health and his subordinates’ behavior.

“The bar’s so low, they cheer when he decides to sit instead of stand. Sheep mode: activated,” one X user stated. A second person wondered, “Why do they laugh at him??? So weird. They’re all so weird.”

A third joked, “Heavy are the cankles that bear the clown.” Similarly, someone tweeted, “His cankles are hurting him.” Additionally, a Threads user exclaimed, “Yeah, those poor legs of yours can’t handle you!!”

Despite the unease surrounding Trump’s health, Dr. Barbabella recently insisted the president “remains in exceptional health” and complimented his “physical performance.”

“Now he’s bragging about standing for an hour and a half as if it’s amazing… Bless his little heart. He can’t stand [it] anymore. He weaves and sways, and that is tiring for his body,” read another reply on Threads.

Presidential physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella, eventually confirmed that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a medical condition that can cause swelling of the legs and ankles.

"President Donald J. Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health."



– Captain Sean P. Barbabella, D.O.

Physician to the President pic.twitter.com/BfBsJTUOGh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2025

“Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” Barbabella revealed in a July 2025 memo.

Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Oct. 10 for what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called a “routine yearly check-up.”

Leavitt’s “yearly check-up” wording set off alarm bells because Trump already had an “annual physical exam” in April, just six months before his latest Walter Reed examination.

Most of Trump’s lies are abhorrent but I’d forgotten how funny the “annual physical” ones were. Yeah man, 6’3”, 224lbs. About the same stats as DK Metcalf here. Got it. pic.twitter.com/SrubafDu0c — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 13, 2025

At the time, Barbabella reported that Trump was 6 feet 3 and 224 pounds, sparking further debates about whether the administration was purposely misleading the public about the president’s fitness.

Unsubstantiated rumors published by RadarOnline claim Trump is “battling serious mobility” that could require double hip replacement surgery. However, the White House has not confirmed that information.

“He’s dealing with more pain than he admits publicly. His hips and knees have been bothering him for a while, and he’s trying to keep it under wraps,” an anonymous source told the tabloid.