‘Whatever They Did Was In Separate Bedrooms’: Trump’s Bedroom Confession About His First Night with Melania Has Fans Wondering If She Ever Slept in the White House

Donald Trump just revealed what really went down the first night he and Melania spent in the White House — and it’s not what most people expected.

Trump, 79, went on one of his infamous tangents while speaking to a room of donors at his glitzy “Legacy Dinner” hosted in the White House East Room on Oct. 15.

President Donald Trump recently reminisced about his first night at the White House with first lady Melania Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

At one point, Trump veered off from discussing the upcoming $200 million ballroom project to reminisce on his initial moments in the presidential residence after winning the 2016 election against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“There’s nothing like the White House. After I won, the first night, I went up and I’m standing in the residential hallway with Melania,” Trump told the audience of elite attendees.

He resumed, “I’m looking into the Lincoln Bedroom. I say, ‘That was a surreal experience.’ I’m saying, ‘Do you believe this? We’re in the White House, and that’s the Lincoln Bedroom!’”

The MAGA leader’s remarks about his spouse opened the door for people online to crack jokes about the state of the Trumps’ marriage and their alleged living arrangements.

“Must be talking about the first time in the White House. Melania doesn’t live in the White House now. I guess it’s when he said, ‘that’s the Lincoln bedroom,’ she had someone pack her bags and moved to NYC that night,” one MSN reader wrote online.

A second person jokingly posted, “Whatever they did was in separate bedrooms. On [the other end] of the building.” A third added, “Fair bet, it wasn’t doing the [do]. Likely scarfing down a Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and [Filet-o-Fish].”

“Melania has spent most of her time during Trump’s presidency in NYC, not the White House, but Trump constantly tries to portray his marriage like a cozy, extremely close relationship,” expressed another critic of the president.

The commenter also theorized, “It is a financial arrangement, and their prenup is constantly getting rewritten every time he needs that image to be embellished or her role to get expanded. I cringe every time she is called a lady.”

While neither Trump nor Melania has publicly confirmed having marital issues, reports have suggested that the couple has been living separate lives for years.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff claimed in May 2025 that Melania chose not to reside in the White House with her husband for his second term, which began on Jan. 20, 2025.

“I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—king guts!’” Wolff stated.

Rumors of marital tension gained traction after British columnist Ephraim Hardcastle published a piece about Donald and Melania’s visit to England’s Windsor Castle in September.

According to Hardcastle, the Trumps requested different rooms while staying at the residence for the official state visit to meet with members of the British royal family.

“Below-stairs wags, noting that Melania has a separate suite, joke that if she’d asked for a waterbed she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald,” Hardcastle wrote.

In addition to the behind-the-scenes gossip about the Trumps’ marriage, Melania has appeared annoyed by the former “The Apprentice” show host in public on multiple occasions.

Around the time Trump moved into the White House in 2017, his first inauguration produced a viral clip of Melania’s seemingly irritated facial expression.

During the ceremony, cameras cut to Trump turning towards the ex-model, who was standing behind him on stage. Melania initially smiled back at her husband, but once he turned away, her sheepish grin transformed into an irked scowl, which speaks to her usual behavior of not wanting to be near her husband.