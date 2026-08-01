‘Wow … That Was All You?’: Stacey Dash Celebrates 10 Years Sober with Jaw-Dropping Before-and-After Photos as Fans Applaud Her Remarkable Comeback

Popular 90’s actress Stacey Dash recently celebrated a major milestone in her recovery journey.

The “Clueless” star chose to turn over a new leaf and make better choices after decades of criticism for her looks and her political views.

While facing those challenges, Dash dealt with another personal struggle before overcoming its physical and emotional hold.

Stacey Dash reminds fans she’s not done yet after sharing stunning photos to celebrate her 10-year sobriety journey. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ)

To close out the month of July, Dash celebrated being clean and sober for 10 years in a touching post on her Instagram page.

“I have been clean for a decade today. I have walked through the valley of death. I have had many dark nights of my soul. But God never left me and I never used,” she wrote in her caption.

Stacey Dash Invites Reluctant Fans On Her Sober-Living Journey After Beating Pill Addiction as Her Baffling Reaction To DMX’s Death Resurfaces

Adding, “So today the gratitude in my heart is overwhelming. My children are proud of me and I am able to look them and myself in the eye and say. I am proud of me too…”

Dash attached 11 photos to the post, including one of her in a spicy red dress with hair styled in an updo. She posed on the stairs, giving her followers a look at her leg slit in the tightly loose-fitting dress.

She held her left leg up in another photo taken on a farm in a long sleeveless coat with a matching cowboy hat and white boots.

Other images show the mother of two praying in church, sitting on the steps of a New York Apartment building, and on a farm. She also snuck in a few press images, as well as a photo of her lounging in a bikini near water.

Dash has come a long way to embrace this new chapter she fought to reach.

In 2021, while on Dr. Oz Dash revealed she became addicted to Vicodin after doctors prescribed it to treat pain from uterine fibroids in her 40s. She said she took up to 20 pills a day before getting sober, and spoke candidly about her childhood marked by years of trauma and drug exposure at a young age. The 59-year-old has since accepted full responsibility for her addiction, and shared that both of her parents also struggled with substance abuse. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clean & Sober | Recovery motivation (@clean.andsober)

Supporters left comments like “Your aging backwards! Awesome job,” and “Congrats! So proud of you.”

A third follower said, “Addiction wow I’m sorry but rejoicing that you’re delivered. No wonder I haven’t seen you on the Big screen. You’re so pretty. God Bless you.”

Once The Shade Room got ahold of the images, their followers raised questions about her past and her looks.

“This lady is almost 60. I hope I look this good in 9 years,” said one person, while another asked, “A decade??? So during the election… that was all you?” One person joked, “DMX would be proud.”

Dash was a staunch Trump supporter during his first election in 2016. She stepped back from the political limelight and even issued an apology for supporting his wayward presidency in 2021.

She also sparked widespread confusion in 2022 after revealing she had only recently learned that DMX had died more than a year earlier.

The Ruff Ryders rapper actually died in April 2021 from complications related to a cocaine overdose.

The former “Single Ladies” star admitted she had no idea he had passed away, saying she leaned on her faith to cope with the heartbreaking revelation.

While some sympathized with her reaction, others couldn’t understand how she had missed one of the biggest celebrity deaths of the previous year. Even so, fans are still sticking by her side and her many transformations in recovery.

Earlier this year in February, on Facebook, Dash wrote, “Almost 10 years clean. I know the journey may be long and hard … but keep going. God’s got you.”

In addition to a remarkable acting career, she has raised two children, Lola Lovell, 19, with producer Brian Lovell, and son, Austin Williams, 30, whom she shared with singer Christopher Williams.

Dash has only taken one to two films per year, but her catalog is very diverse.

Some of her notable roles are “Nora’s Hair Salon II,” with Bobby Brown and Tatyani Ali, “Gang of Roses,” alongside LisaRaye and Lil Kim, and “Paper Soliders” with Kevin Hart.

Stacey Dash in Clueless (1995) pic.twitter.com/dCs0UllT53 — PopCulture (@notgwendalupe) March 21, 2024

“Clueless” fans hope she will head back to one of her most iconic roles after The Hollywood Reporter announced that Paramount+ has greenlit a sequel series.

“And if they don’t have you in the Clueless reboot series, I will cry…. You’re beautiful today,” noted one supporter. “Definitely a blessing to your children and others.

It remains unclear whether Dash will reprise her role as Dionne Davenport. Alicia Silverstone, who played her best friend, will return as Cher Horowitz, revisiting the beloved character three decades after the events of the 1995 movie.