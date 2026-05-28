‘Melania Clocked Him’: Close-Up of Donald Trump’s Face Has Viewers Locked In and Wondering If Somebody Finally Got Tired of His Mouth

President Donald Trump may be the loudest mouthpiece to ever reach the White House.

But for plenty of critics, he, George W. Bush and Richard Nixon still sit comfortably on the Mount Rushmore of presidential chaos.

Since his unfortunate 2016 presidential run, the 79-year-old often acts more like a petulant child sent to bed early with his late-night rants on social media.

At this point, critics joke Trump has spent so many years attacking everybody in sight that he probably would not even know where the backlash was coming from if someone finally pushed back.

A new close-up of Donald Trump has folks wondering about his marriage. (Photo: Allison Robbert for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The former reality TV star has also been known to tell a few tall tales, but it’s a new close-up of the POTUS that has folks wondering about his marriage to Melania Trump.

Trump held a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, and a close-up has people distracted by whatever appears to be happening to his face.

The picture showed the president with dark circles under his eyes, which led to people questioning how he got them.

“What’s up with this large welt under Trump’s eye?” one Threads user asked.

Eagle-eyed online investigators zoomed in to discover a large bugle under Trump’s eyes. The look could be tiredness or something else.

The comments shift from concern to jokes as many pointed out his “his bags have bags” under his eyes.

“Someone finally punched him in the f—king face?” one person asked.

Another person suspected, “Wife must have slapped him for ‘the incident’ yesterday by the column.”

The moment reminded internet critics of a rare moment at the White House.

Cameras caught him silently staring at the exterior for nearly six minutes while walking around. His body language gave the impression that he was scolding Secret Service agents who hovered nearby.

Trump inspects one of the columns upon returning to the White House. It’s reported that he’s considering replacing those as well. pic.twitter.com/mBnRtzxtNY — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 25, 2026

Still, some were convinced that first lady was behind his disfigured face. One person noted, “It’s where Melania punched him.”

Melania is not shy about showing her distaste for her husband. Her face often goes from smiling to frowning any time she is near him.

I can’t stop staring at the gif https://t.co/LqHMmFOVyp pic.twitter.com/CSGxT2eRS4 — Ashley Feinberg (ashleyfeinberg.bsky.social) (@ashleyfeinberg) January 23, 2017

The image quickly sent critics into theory mode. Some joked Trump has spent so many years insulting people that nobody would even know where the backlash came from if someone finally snapped.

“Melania punched him when he tried to touch her?” one person wondered.

Another user replied, “His face is full of secrets,” while one user joked, “His eye bags are slipping.”

During a White House Military Mother’s Day event on May 6, Melania gushed over her husband while introducing him.

Yet things quickly went wrong after she claimed Trump was a man of empathy. And her laugh right after proved that she was lying.





For years, critics have speculated about tension in Trump and Melania’s marriage. They often point to awkward public moments where she appeared irritated by him.

So when a close-up shows swelling near Trump’s eye, many began pointing the finger at possible suspects.

Jabs at former presidents, Popes, Jimmy Kimmel, judges, reporters, and “Dumbocrats” are not off limits to Trump; so there is no shortage of people who might want to take a swipe at him.