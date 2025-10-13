‘Haha’:Gavin Newsom Drops a Savage Three Word Bomb After Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Snub, and MAGA Fans Are Losing It

California Gov. Gavin Newsom never passes up a chance to make President Donald Trump the butt of a joke.

His latest jab was a savage three-word response to Time’s announcement that Trump had not won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize after aggressively campaigning for it.

The former president had been hyping up his worthiness for weeks, bragging to supporters that no one deserved it more. So when the results dropped and Trump’s name was nowhere in sight, it didn’t take long for social media — and late-night hosts — to pounce.

Photo credit: Yana Paskova/Getty Images for NYT; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Memes flooded timelines, clips resurfaced of Trump boasting about his past nominations, and critics couldn’t resist pointing out how fast his celebration turned into silence.

“What a loser,” Newsom replied to an X post from Time sharing its article about the former president’s desperate push for the prestigious award.

What a loser. https://t.co/qr9oX3AGtF — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 10, 2025

The post followed the announcement that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to Venezuelan democracy activist María Corina Machado. Trump’s supporters were quick to lash out, outraged by Newsom’s audacity in mocking the former president.

Controversial political commentator @TomiLahren fired back. “Only you and your infinite smugness and tone-deaf stupidity would tweet some like this after President Trump brokered a peace deal to bring home innocent hostages and a cease-fire. What have you done? Nothing. Not one damn thing for the people of your state (illegals don’t count).” Another person posted a meme and simply replied,”Haha yeah.”

Several users referenced Newsom’s handling of the 2025 wildfires that devastated the Los Angeles metropolitan area, claiming the region’s residents and economy have yet to recover.

A prominent counterpoint from MAGA supporters was that Machado had dedicated her award to Trump, citing his “decisive support” for her cause.

After stating that Venezuela’s freedom “counts on Donald Trump, the people of the United States and the peoples of Latin America,” the activist concluded, “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!”

The winner dedicated it to President Trump…😂 pic.twitter.com/Cko4a64Y5l — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) October 10, 2025

The banter between Newsome and the MAGA-followers about Trump and the Noble Peace Prize began when comedian Andy Borowitz published a fake report on Oct. 7 humorously claiming that the governor had won the award for “preventing an armed conflict between California and Oregon,” while Trump received a “certificate of participation.” The Borowitz Report, known for its political satire, styled the entire piece like a legitimate announcement from the Norwegian Nobel Committee.​

Newsom seized the moment to get in on the joke, taking it to new heights by publishing a faux victory post channeling Trump’s signature bombastic tone. He posted: “WOW! THANK YOU TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NORWAY, SWEDEN, FINLAND, AND WHATEVER OTHER COUNTRIES AGREED THAT I’M THE BEST!!! THE LOSER HATERS SAID I WAS TOO HANDSOME, TOO SMART, TOO PERFECT FOR THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE — WRONG!!! WHEN CALIFORNIA WINS, THE WORLD WINS!!! AN HONOR! — GCN”.

WOW! THANK YOU TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NORWAY, SWEDEN, FINLAND, AND WHATEVER OTHER COUNTRIES AGREED THAT I’M THE BEST!!! THE LOSER HATERS SAID I WAS TOO HANDSOME, TOO SMART, TOO PERFECT FOR THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE — WRONG!!! WHEN CALIFORNIA WINS, THE WORLD WINS!!! AN HONOR! — GCN pic.twitter.com/mEbofSXBXq — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 8, 2025

​Following the well-documented trolling, many of Trump’s followers accused Newsom of being obsessed with the former president, saying Trump was living “rent-free” in his mind. However, others still celebrated the news that Trump could not claim the honor.

Another X user echoed that sentiment with equal intensity,saying in part, “If one of the most evil people in the world had weaseled himself into the award, it wouldn’t have boded well for the old adage that good overcomes evil.”