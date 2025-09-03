‘Take This OFF’: Trump’s Big Message Got Lost When Viewers Zoomed In on a Strange ‘Lego Wig’ in the Background

Congressman Mike Rogers and his hair were the real stars of Donald Trump’s Sept. 2 White House briefing. The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee was among the officials who rallied behind the president as he announced plans to relocate the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.

Trump, 79, intended to be the focus of the 48-minute gathering after days of theories circulated about his whereabouts. However, screenshots plastered across X quickly proved otherwise.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 2, 2025. Trump announced that US Space Command will move its headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Instead, countless people were zooming in on Rogers, 67, and his thick head of gray hair. It did not take long for users to point out that the distraction resembled “Lego hair.” “Whoever this is at the Oval Office, he needs to take this wig OFF,” exclaimed one person.

‘Bravo to This Man’: Donald Trump’s Grand Entrance Unravels After the Musician He Hired to Set the Stage for Him Took Over

The post, like many others, incited a full-blown discourse about the Alabama Republican’s appearance. But the hairpiece is hardly new. In fact, Rogers has been wearing them for decades. As he has aged, so have the hairpieces, fading from dark brown to salt and pepper, though he never strays from his signature cut.

@NotHoodlum Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers wig changes colour as well !! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Ui5ni0cglQ — Brynt (@JohnBrynt) September 3, 2025

A second user remarked, “Guess he figures if Trump can wear one he can too?” Trump has denied rumors that he utilizes toupees to hide his alleged hair loss woes. Rogers, on the other hand, has not addressed what is taking place on top of his head.

A third person tweeted, “It’s kinda too obvious,” as the issue with the congressman’s appearance. But he and Trump were hardly the only men in the room whose hair looks stood out. Another official sporting a balding head was also caught in the fray.

Did they forget a piece of Trump’s hair? pic.twitter.com/ZffynDY666 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 2, 2025

“These three men share a common problem and they’ve all chosen to handle it in a different manner,” read one post. A response stated, “The only one who looks normal, is the man who has embraced his hair loss.” One person even joked the trio looked like they were part of the “Hair Club for MAGAs.”

The hair fiasco is just the latest incident where the Republican leader has been upstaged by people in the background. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser caused a similar frenzy when her resurfaced appearance in the Oval Office reminded people of speculation about the president’s stomach-turning stench.