‘I Was In Such a Low Place’: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Moving on from Tory Lanez Shooting for the First Time Since His Guilty Verdict

Megan Thee Stallion is letting people know she is not a victim but rather a survivor of physical violence in her first magazine feature following Tory Lanez’s conviction for shooting her.

The Houston rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, said she endured public scrutiny and online harassment over being shot in Elle Magazine’s May 2023 issue.

Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence following Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict. (Pictured: @theestallion/Instagram)

Pete vulnerably admitted to battling depression after the violent incident occurred back in July 2020 in an essay for the publication. She said, “I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about.



“I wondered if people even cared anymore,” she continued. “There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion.”

As the interview progressed, the H-Town hottie explained how she managed to overcome the public scrutiny she faced after identifying the Canadian rapper as the person who shot her in the foot.

Related: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up to Gayle King About Allegedly Being Shot By Tory Lanez

“It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me,” she shared. “I’ve spent the last few months off social media and taking time off for myself, spending time with my dogs, hanging out with my manager, Farris, and doing a lot of praying.”

Pete also credited praying and talking to God as “therapeutic roles” that played a part in her life over the years.

“I can have honest and unfiltered conversations with God without any judgment,” said the 28-year-old.

When Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 23, 2022, the Grammy winner says she saw this as a win not just for her, but for every woman who has been “shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”

“Time after time, women are bullied with backlash for speaking out against their attackers, especially when they’re accusing someone who is famous and wealthy,” Pete said. “They’re often accused of lying or attempting to make money from their trauma.”

The “Savage” lyricist noted that she caught wind of this experience firsthand, revealing that while she did receive support, it was quelled by the overwhelmingly large amount of doubt, jokes, and lies.

She told the outlet, “First, there were conspiracy theories that I was never shot. Then came the false narratives that my former best friend shot me. Even some of my peers in the music industry piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life.”

Megan Thee Stallion on healing and getting back into music:



“I’m excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed. I’m playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can’t wait for everyone to hear.” pic.twitter.com/vzHLu4A4yf — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) April 18, 2023

Some celebrity names who mocked Pete’s traumatizing experience include Drake, DaBaby, 50 Cent, Draya Michele, and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris.

Now that she is in a better space mentally, physically, and emotionally, everyone’s favorite Stallion is ready to get back in the saddle and take on the world as an evolved woman.

“This is a rebirth of a happier and healthier me,” Pete confessed. “I’m a survivor and I have— and will continue — to embrace the highs and lows of my journey. I’m excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed.”

Though Peterson has been convicted of the crime, his attorneys have filed a motion for a new trial in the case. Initially, the rapper was scheduled to be sentenced in January 2023, but his sentencing has been delayed numerous times due to him obtaining new attorneys.

Lanez reportedly felt misled by his previous attorney, who discouraged him from taking the stand at his trial. During the trial, they argued that Lanez was not the shooter.

Peterson appeared in court on Monday, April 17, after his current attorneys, Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma, filed a motion for a new trial one month ago.

According to a motion that was obtained by ABC News, it argued that certain evidence and statements offered during the trial were prejudicial to their client. The motion also found an issue with the forensic testing, as well claimed Peterson’s right to have a lawyer support him in his defense was violated.

The prosecutors reportedly insisted that the defense’s reasoning for wanting a new trial “lacks substance.”

It doesn’t look like Peterson will be seeing the inside of a prison cell anytime soon, as his sentencing was delayed once again after his defense team revealed their plan to file a supplemental response to the motion on May 1.