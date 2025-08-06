‘Why Did She Pull Her Up There?’: Katy Perry Concert Takes a Turn After Eager Fan Collapses Onstage

The fun at one of Katy Perry’s concerts hit a bit of a pause when a fan became overwhelmed.

The Billboard Music Award artist surprised a group of young girls with the opportunity to come on stage and perform with her during her Lifetime’s Tour. It’s a segment she’s been doing throughout her tour where she selects members from her audience and invites them on stage. But during her Aug. 3 stop in Detroit, her kind gesture turned into a brief moment of fear, in which Perry reacted quickly.

Katy Perry drops to knees to help save fan who fainted on stage at her concert. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Records )

She brought four young fans on stage and began to prepare them to sing her 2010 hit single “The One That Got Away.” Three of the fans jumped in place excitedly as she walked them through the next steps. However, one of them, named McKenna, stood in place. She had a frightened expression, one that Perry apparently noticed, as she stood bent over speaking directly to McKenna as a form of reassurance.

“You know what? We’re going to play a really special song. You know ‘The One That Got Away,” she asked as the crowd roared. The group members nodded and jumped as Perry rubbed the nervous McKenna on her back.

She continued, “Well I want to invite you guys to be in the band tonight. Okay. In the band. Alright. I’m going to give you something that you’re going to have in your hand and you’re going to use it as a shaker.”

McKenna stood with her hands shaking, while slowly moving her head up and down. In an attempt to encourage her, Perry said, “McKenna this is going to be great,” before passing out a shaker to each member.

After giving each person an instrument, Perry turned to McKenna and said “OK. Let’s practice, you got this. Let’s breathe, let’s breathe.”

Three seconds later, McKenna collapsed on stage. Perry quickly fell to her knees next to McKenna to assist and make sure was alright.

Other stage crew members rushed on stage to assist Perry and the singer slowly lifted McKenna’s head up before the emergency team eventually came and carried McKenna off stage.

Before resuming the show, Perry formed a circle with the three other young fans and they said a prayer over McKenna asking that “she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever.”

Fans reacted to the video with mixed reviews.

One person said, “She was so nervous. Why did she pull her up there?”

A second wrote, ”She’s trembling. I would have told her to go sit back down.”

A third said, “How in the world did Katie not see she wasn’t feeling well? I noticed it at the beginning of the video!”

Others commended Perry for springing into action.

One commented, “She’s having a panic attack. KP did a great job. Mom mode kicked in over drive.”

Another said, “Katy could tell something was going to happen to this girl. That’s why she was so attentive to her from the start.”

Perry’s Lifetime Tour began in April and will wrap around December. Her overseas tour dates will start in September until the end of the tour.