‘Idiot’: Trump Stumbled Through a Three-Minute Reading Thinking No One Would Zoom In — They Did, and What They Found Was Exactly What You Think

President Donald Trump threatened an entire country with “living in hell” on Easter Sunday.

Yet he still convinces the MAGA ultra-religious right that he is a God-fearing man.

President Donald Trump heats up the internet by reading from the Bible for an America Reads the Bible promo. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump escalated his feud with Pope Leo XIV after the pontiff criticized the war in Iran, lashing out at him publicly.

Trump’s Viral Church Pic Was Meant to Make Him Look Good — Then Folks Zoomed In On One Detail He Won’t Be Able to Explain Away

He then shared an AI-generated image of himself depicted as Jesus on Truth Social—a move that drew backlash and finally ruffled even some of his own supporters.

However, that didn’t stopped the twice-impeached president from giving a Bible reading at the White House.

Trump read a scripture from the Old Testament on Tuesday — 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 — for a pre-recorded broadcast, America Reads the Bible.

The event is a week-long Bible reading to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary.

They promoted that Trump would read from the Bible, but he never once looked at it. Instead, he relied on a teleprompter the entire time.

While the irony of him reading shocked some, his poor public speaking did not.



When fans zoomed in, they caught all the mistakes, and the carefully edited cuts that made the moment feel staged.

The multiple camera angles only reinforced that the video had been tightly controlled, yet still couldn’t mask the uneven delivery.

Even the choice of passage struck viewers as on-brand for Trump, with some noting it leaned into themes of reverence and power that fed directly into his larger-than-life ego.

He stumbled throughout the delivery, slurring his words at points and mispronouncing “prosperously” just seconds into the video.

Folks on social media showed delight in trolling him after watching the video that was nearly three minutes long.

President Trump read 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 during "America Reads the Bible," joining nearly 500 leaders in a weeklong event honoring America’s 250th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/M8CYnr2zkz — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026

One X user writing, “Trump reading the Bible? That’s a plot twist I didn’t see coming.”

Another noted the hypocrisy of Christian Trump supporters while asking, “Did he call it 2 Chronicles’ like he called it ‘2 Corinthians’? An atheist fascist seriously has American ‘Christians’ clapping like trained seals because he sells Bibles with his signature on them and terrorizes brown people. Pathetic display.”

“Of course it’s Bible verses about submitting and bowing down and vengeance against enemies. Totally on brand for him!,” added another.

One user agreed. “What does reading the Bible have to do with the 250th anniversary of America?”

“Didn’t know he could read,” noted another.

During another event on April 15, Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivered some words during a worship service at the Pentagon, and he implied they were from the Bible.

However, they were an almost word-for-word match to a Samuel L. Jackson monologue in “Pulp Fiction” that Jackson’s character delivered as a dramatically embellished quote from the book of Ezekiel.

“The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men,” said Hegseth.

“Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.”

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy One when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen.”

Wow this is embarrassing!



Pete Hegseth quoted a fake Bible verse from Pulp Fiction at a Pentagon speech and prayer session yesterday.



The prayer was an adaptation of the monologue delivered by Samuel L. Jackson’s character. In the movie, the character falsely attributes it to… pic.twitter.com/G4OJc9BdQC — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 16, 2026

One X user joked, “You could slip him the pulp fiction script to read, and he wouldn’t know the difference. Why are so many allowing these phony charlatans cos play good Christians?”

While the Trump administration’s Bible moments may not be authentic, they are certainly entertaining.