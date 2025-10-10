‘Hilarious!’: Jimmy Kimmel Gets the Last Laugh After He Slaps Trump with a Brutal Montage Begging for the Nobel Peace Prize That Was ‘Brilliant’

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is not slowing down with his verbal takedown of President Donald Trump.

Kimmel, 57, continues to take comedic jabs at Trump, 79, on his late-night ABC talk show since his return from a very brief suspension. Now he’s upping the ante, trolling Trump’s desperate pleas for a Nobel Peace Prize with a savage montage that has fans replaying the clip nonstop.

Jimmy Kimmel blasts Donald Trump for constantly ranting about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize. (Photos by “Jimmy Kimmel Live”/YouTube; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Trump wants that Nobel Prize so badly. I’ve seen a lot of Oscar and Emmy campaigns, but no one has ever vied for an award more vigorously than our Donnie Lama,” Kimmel told his audience in the Oct. 9 episode.

‘You Might Need to Get in Line for a New Job’: Fans Say Jimmy Kimmel Is Playing with Fire, Torches Trump in Another Roast That Has MAGA Losing It

He then played a montage of Trump complaining about former President Barack Obama being named a Nobel Peace laureate in 2009 and other clips of Trump ranting about not receiving the honor.

“No one has suffered more unfairness than him,” said Kimmel about Trump sarcastically. “He’s had it hard, guys. He’s had it really hard. He claims he’s not politicking for the Peace Prize, which must be why the White House posted this very subtle message calling him the peace president.”

“This is all you need to know about how we’re being perceived around the world,” Kimmel continued, reading more headlines anticipating Trump’s response if he doesn’t win.

“The government of Norway is scared he might punish them. That he might declare them an enemy for not giving him the Nobel Peace Prize,” he continued.

Unfortunately for Trump, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado. News of the selection broke on Oct. 10, the day after Kimmel’s monologue.

Fans of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” joined in on mocking Trump for not getting the prize he’s desperately been begging and ultimately for things not going the way he planned.

“And I’m so glad he didn’t win, oh, I would love to be a fly on the wall in the White House this morning. His rage would make the hell he’s put us through almost worth it,” one person replied to a snippet of Kimmel’s jokes about the polarizing POTUS on Instagram.

Supporters called Kimmel’s montage “brilliant” and “hilarious,” noting how it perfectly captured Trump’s obsession with comparing himself to other presidents who achieved things he never did.

Another critic of the president posted, “That’s Obama still living in his head, entirely rent-free.” A third person offered, “If Trump really wants the Peace Prize, he should step down. Then we’d all be at peace.”

One commenter suggested how another ex-president possibly winning the Nobel could set Trump off even more, by writing, “Wouldn’t it be the most perfect thing if Joe Biden was selected to win the Peace Prize?! Donald would absolutely soil himself, lol.”

A fourth wrote, “Jimmy, jimmy, jimmy, welcome back! One day without you was enough.”

The public animosity between the two multi-hyphenates became a trending topic in September after the Walt Disney-owned ABC company temporarily pulled “Live!” from the air. The network was reportedly threatened to take action by the Trump-appointed FCC chairman, Brendan Carr.

Many believe Kimmel was specifically targeted by Carr after the entertainer made a joke at Trump’s expense during his Sept. 15 episode. Yet, significant boycotts led to ABC reinstating his show just six days later.

said nothing problematic at all they're just sensitive af😭 pic.twitter.com/Tulesw6iyj — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 18, 2025

But Kimmel isn’t hitting the brakes anytime soon — especially when it comes to Trump’s ongoing attempts to silence his jokes and censor his free speech. He took another shot at the president by pointing out a recent poll gave Kimmel higher approval ratings than Trump.

“According to a new poll from YouGov, which is a serious polling site, or they were before this, I am more popular than the president of the United States,” a gloating Kimmel revealed on his show last week.

He continued, “You remember the guy who keeps saying I have no ratings? Well, that makes two of us. They polled more than 1,000 people, and I lead Trump by 16 points. I’m at plus three. He’s at minus 13.”

Kimmel wrapped up the segment with a smirk, reminding viewers that as long as Trump keeps talking, he’ll always have fresh material — and apparently, a bigger fan base.