‘Hilarious’: Trump Humiliated After ‘Daily Show’ Host’s Brutal Roast of His Nobel Peace Prize Dreams Has Fans Crying Laughing

Josh Johnson, one of the hosts of “The Daily Show,” was flooded with a round of boos by the audience after joking that Donald Trump should have won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The president has been whining about winning the coveted award for months, and his recent loss to another world leader had Jimmy Kimmel and other talk show hosts gleefully roasting him.

“The Daily Show” host Josh Johnson jokes that Donald Trump should have won the Nobel Peace Prize. (Photos: The Daily Show/YouTube, Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Johnson — who was a writer on “The Daily Show” before becoming an on-air host — discussed Trump talking about being responsible for brokering a major peace deal before playing a clip of the president gloating.

“President Trump was the first to announce that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a deal that could lead to the end of the war in Gaza,” Johnson said during the Oct. 9 episode, a day before Trump’s loss was revealed to the public.

“And I can’t believe I’m saying this — I gotta give Donald Trump some props here, you know?” he continued.

The audience laughed as Johnson joked, “The guy who couldn’t stop a fight between Gary Busey and Meatloaf brokered peace in the Middle East.”

“And look, if this deal holds, maybe we should give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize,” he joked as the audience mockingly booed. “Or — or — or, and, you won’t like this, either — we let him burn the Epstein files,” he added, which received more laughs from the audience.

“I haven’t laughed this hard in MONTHS!!” wrote one YouTube viewer who watched “The Daily Show” clip.

Many on social media shared a series of laughing and crying emojis. Some commented on Johnson’s joke, calling him “brilliant” and a “genius” for the “hilarious episode.”

Another user posted a picture of Barack Obama with his Nobel Peace Prize, which he won in 2009. Text over the post read, “Look at this, Trump. I got my Nobel Peace Prize. Where’s Yours?”

The jokes kept rolling as fans flooded the comments with their own takes on Trump’s obsession with recognition.

“Trump will say anything to get a trophy,” said one person, while another user on Facebook predicted he would never win: “Not in a million years.”

Johnson — who was a writer on “The Daily Show” before becoming an on-air host — also mocked Trump in July when he said he convinced Coca-Cola to use real sugar in the soft drink.

“This is so insulting,” he said. “Trump’s treating Americans like a kid you can bribe with a treat. Allow me to demonstrate what Donald Trump is going for here,” Johnson added as he brought out a can of Coca-Cola and took a drink.

The 2025 Peace Prize winner is Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Machado won the award “for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” per CNN.

The White House issued a statement after learning that Trump did not win the award. “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

The response could be viewed as salty, reflecting the administration’s frustration over the snub while emphasizing Trump’s role in recent peace efforts.

