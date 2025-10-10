‘LMAO’: Gavin Newsom Just Pulled Off the Dirtiest Prank of the Year, Turning Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Obsession Into a National Laughingstock

The internet can’t resist a juicy prank — especially when it involves a California governor, a phony report, and the president of the United States getting completely outsmarted..

Trump has made winning the Nobel Peace Prize a personal obsession, often touting his role in international deals as proof he deserves it. But now, after a report claimed the award went to his rival, Gavin Newsom, insiders say he might freak out, publicly lashing out at the committee and demanding vindication—because in Trump’s world, he hates to lose.

Social media erupted this week after satirist Andy Borowitz published a fictional piece on Oct. 7 claiming Newsom had won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Borowitz Report, known for its comedic takes on politics, crafted an elaborate scenario where the Norwegian Nobel Committee praised Newsom for “preventing an armed conflict between California and Oregon” while giving Trump merely a laser-printed “certificate of participation.”

The committee supposedly added that “Donald Trump’s entry gave us many hours of welcome laughter.” The story spread like wildfire, with thousands sharing the post before realizing it was complete satire.

But instead of issuing a dry correction, Newsom’s press office decided to lean into the joke with spectacular flair. The post mimicked Trump’s signature all-caps style perfectly, complete with excessive exclamation points and self-congratulatory praise.

“WOW! THANK YOU TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NORWAY, SWEDEN, FINLAND, AND WHATEVER OTHER COUNTRIES AGREED THAT I’M THE BEST!!!” his team posted a tweet dripping with mock-Trump energy on Oct. 8.

The post continued, “THE LOSER HATERS SAID I WAS TOO HANDSOME, TOO SMART, TOO PERFECT FOR THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE — WRONG!!! WHEN CALIFORNIA WINS, THE WORLD WINS!!! AN HONOR! — GCN.”

Newsom’s team was clearly having fun at the president’s expense, adding fuel to the satirical fire.

Yahoo! News fact-checkers quickly confirmed that no such award had been given, noting the actual Nobel Peace Prize wasn’t scheduled for announcement until 11 a.m. Central European Time on Oct. 10, making it impossible for anyone to have won before then.

The responses rolled in with equal parts amusement and mischief, just mocking MAGA maniacs.

One supporter jumped on the bandwagon, writing, “CONGRATS TO THE BEST GOVERNOR @GavinNewsom FOR YOUR ‘NOBEL PEACE PRIZE AWARD.'”

Another gleefully predicted, “Just in time Gavin C Newsom – love that trump will think that’s real.”

The sentiment that Trump might actually fall for the prank became a recurring theme, with one person tweeting, “Trump’s going to have temper tantrum, LMAO. Maybe a heart attack. Congratulations Gavin Newsom Bahahahahahahahah!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

Someone even shared an AI-generated image of a crying baby Trump with the caption, “I wanna my Nobel [Peace Prize].”

Not everyone found it funny, though. One commenter admitted, “What a pity this is fake news…I would have enjoyed the Fat Fascist’s fury.”

The prank resonated so deeply because Trump’s actual obsession with winning a Nobel Peace Prize is well documented and intensely personal.

During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump told world leaders, “Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each of these achievements,” boasting that he had “ended seven un-endable wars,” according to Le Monde.

He later claimed that not awarding him the accolade would be “a big insult” to America.

On Truth Social, he complained, “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do…” Not to mention his repeated comparisons to Barack Obama, who won the prize in 2009, reveal the depth of Trump’s fixation with the former president.

Trump has long been irked by Obama winning the Nobel Peace Prize just eight months into his presidency, having spent years promoting conspiracy theories about Obama’s birthplace and questioning his legitimacy as president.

In August, Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna suggested Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, should also receive a Nobel Peace Prize alongside her husband. One detailed response summarized the backlash: “Melania Trump does not deserve a Nobel Peace Prize as the most useless First Lady in history.”

As the world awaits the actual Oct. 10 announcement, Newsom’s team has already won something far more valuable than a fake prize: the internet’s applause for perfectly executed political comedy that hit exactly where it was meant to.