‘Wowza’: Brittany Mahomes Turns Heads With Her Busty Look in New Photos, Even Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Can’t Look Away

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, just proved that being a mom doesn’t mean trading in style for sweatpants, and her latest photoshoot has the internet — and her mother-in-law — absolutely buzzing.

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback turned heads after unveiling her collaboration with Abercrombie & Fitch’s NFL-inspired apparel line, and the results are nothing short of spectacular. The pictures had people zooming in on everything but the fabric.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother is taken aback after his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared new photos of her daring look. (Photo: @brittanylynne/Instagram)

The 29-year-old entrepreneur shared a series of photos modeling custom Chiefs outfits shot at the iconic Arrowhead Stadium, perfectly capturing her dual identity as both a fashion-forward businesswoman and devoted team supporter.

‘Damn Look at The New Implants’: Patrick Mahomes Fans Speculate ‘Pat Bought That Rack’ as Wife Brittany’ Post-Baby Transformation Stuns Social Media

She sported a black jacket and a sleek Chiefs tank top that drew attention to her cleavage in the first of four images. In others, she wore a game-day jersey and a red zip-up jacket emblazoned with the team’s logo. Brittany managed to merge game-day energy with modern streetwear in a way that felt effortless and authentic.

Her Instagram caption, “Red Friday,” paid homage to the beloved Chiefs tradition celebrated by fans before every game, and the response was immediate and overwhelming.

Social media erupted with admiration, with one person writing, “Wowza! Mesmerizing beauty” and another chiming in with, “Ummm holy Hot damn.”

Another person exclaimed, “Oh they said we know THE girl to show these off.”

The praise continued to pour in, with fans clearly appreciating both the collaboration and Brittany’s confident presentation.

Brittany Mahomes’ latest Abercrombie collaboration has fans and her mother-in-law gushing over her stunning post-baby sexiness. (Instagram/ @brittanylynne)

But perhaps the most meaningful response came from Randi Mahomes, Patrick’s mother, who commented, “Love these so much!!!”

The simple yet affectionate endorsement reflected the close-knit family dynamic that has become a hallmark of the Mahomes clan and their shared pride in the Chiefs legacy. The heartfelt approval from her mother-in-law added an extra layer of warmth to what was already a celebratory moment for Brittany.

Not everyone was thrilled.

When one person questioned, “Why do you feel the need to do this?” the comment section quickly rallied to Brittany’s defense.

“She’s modeling for Abercrombie I do believe. Stop following her page if she annoys you. She won’t miss you….Karen,” one supporter fired back, shutting down the negativity with a pointed reminder that Brittany was simply doing her job as a brand ambassador.

The campaign comes at a particularly noteworthy time for Brittany, who welcomed her third child, daughter Golden Raye, in January. Since then, she has been open about her postpartum fitness journey, sharing workout videos and glimpses into her life as a mother balancing entrepreneurship with family responsibilities.

Just months after giving birth, Brittany was already stealing the spotlight at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Friday, August 22, before the final kickoff of the Chiefs’ preseason, she arrived in light-wash blue jeans and a fiery, skin-tight red leotard repping her husband’s team. She completed the bold look with a diamond necklace, a diamond-encrusted watch, and her massive engagement ring, rumored to be over 8 carats.

Earlier in July, the Mahomes family celebrated Independence Day in Miami with friends, where Brittany showcased yet another stunning look, a blue one-piece bathing suit with a patriotic cover-up. The couple, who started dating as teenagers at Whitehouse High School in Texas, has built a beautiful life together.

Patrick proposed in September 2020, and they married in Maui, Hawaii, in March 2022. Their family now includes Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 2, and baby Golden.

As the positive comments continue rolling in and the Abercrombie campaign gains traction, Brittany Mahomes has once again demonstrated that confidence, style, and family pride make an unbeatable combination — one that has social media users exclaiming “Wowza” and her mother-in-law sharing her heartfelt support.