‘The Gains Have Been Fun to Watch’: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Fires Back at Rumors About Her Post-Baby Transformation After Welcoming Third Child

Brittany Mahomes looks to be doing it the natural way when it comes to staying in shape.

The mother of three is nearly six months postpartum after giving birth to her and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Golden Raye Mahomes. Since welcoming her latest child, fans have noticed Brittany’s quick snapback.

But some people have speculated that her bounce back may be thanks to a plastic surgeon.

Brittany Mahomes fitness instructor celebrates her consistency in the gym months after welcoming her and Patrick Mahomes’ third child. (Photo: @brittanylynne/Instagram)

While Brittany has not confirmed or denied that theory, what has been proved is her consistency in going to the gym. On June 30, her fitness instructor, Kirsty Rae, shared a video to her Instagram Story of Brittaney squatting with a barbell.

The Kansas City Chiefs WAG was wearing a two-piece red activewear set and had her hair styled in a messy updo and out of her face during the exercise session.

Rae wrote an encouraging and educational written message about fitness along with the video. Over the clip she wrote, “A lot of people don’t want to hear this…but real body composition changes can take 6+ months to a year. Stay consistent through that timeline and you’ll see more defined muscle, better metabolism and noticeable strength gains.”

Giving Brittany her props for being a great example and working hard in the gym, Rae dedicated the post to her client as well. She said, “@brittanylynne has been consistent with me for a little over a year now. Throughout pregnancy, football season madness, and mommin. The gains have been fun to watch.”

Brittany Mahomes working out with Kirsty Rae. (Screenshot: @kirstyraefitness/Instagram)

Brittany reposted Rae’s story and attached the song “OWA OWA” by Lil Tecca to it.

In May, Brittany was accused of going under the knife to get a mommy makeover after sharing photos of herself in a bright multicolored one strap dress at the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic presented in Las Vegas by her husband Patrick’s foundation.

Some people who saw the photo suggested that Brittany got some cosmetic enhancements or implants in her bosom. She dealt with the same accusations in 2021 after having the couple’s first daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes’s transformation over the years 👀 pic.twitter.com/yKlJqmItaW — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) May 19, 2025

Responding to the critics head on at the time, she shared a video of herself reclined on the trampoline of a catamaran with a two-piece bathing suit on. She put in the caption, “Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand.”

As for fitness, Brittany is also personal trainer herself whose passion for fitness began during her professional soccer career. The 29-year-old signed with UMF Afturelding in 2017 after graduating and played with the Icelandic club for one season. She has said she fell in love with fitness during this time.

In 2024, Brittany told Sports Illustrated, “When I was playing professional soccer over in Iceland, I didn’t have a ton to do outside of soccer, so I found myself spending a ton of time in the gym working out, creating workouts, and posting them online. I realized that I was enjoying that so much more than actually playing soccer.”

Patrick Mahomes and his wife welcomed their third child, daughter Golden Raye, on Jan. 12. She joins their first daughter, Sterling Skye, 4, and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2.

