‘From MAGA Wallets…to Her Closet’: Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Paula White Accused of Using Donations to Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle After Fans Zoom In

White House spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain, and longtime spiritual adviser to Donald Trump, is reaping dividends for preaching hope and faithfulness to MAGA Christians. The prosperity gospel pastor sparked a wave of reactions after sharing a selfie that began circulating online.

While some praised White-Cain’s polished look, others questioned whether her message of humility aligns with her high-profile image. Still, her post made clear that she knows how to keep people talking — both in and outside of the pulpit.

Paula White, Trump’s White House special adviser, gets slammed after flaunting her expensive taste as many question who is funding her wardrobe. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Her metallic, reptile-scale blazer, a Tom Ford design retailing for $4,290, drew sharp reactions online, with many accusing White-Cain of dipping her hands into the donation plate.

‘Is She Shouting In Pain?: Trump Praised in Over-the-Top Power Trip from Advisor, But Fans Say They Couldn’t Hear a Word Over Her Skin-Tight Pants

Among those who accused her of grifting from the pulpit was someone who tweeted, “Paula White preaching prosperity while dripping in $4K Tom Ford bling, must be that divine trickle-down from MAGA wallets straight to her closet.”

Her eyebrow-raising wardrobe choice prompted one critic to say, “If you’re gonna be a thief, at least look presentable. The only person who could pull off that look without having people make fun out of them was Elvis.”

Others were quick to zero in on White-Cain and Donald Trump’s relationship. The mega-faith leader helms the City of Destiny congregation in Apopka, Florida.

In February, the president appointed her to head the newly formed Office of Faith along with the Faith and Opportunity initiative. Despite having new duties, White-Cain has continued to hawk blessings for a fee.

A heckler remarked, “You KNOW she bought that because of trump’s obsession with gold.”

Trump has approved several flashy White House upgrades, including decorating the Oval Office with gold embellishments to mirror themes that echo the lavish decor seen at Mar-a-Lago.

Another joked, “She couldn’t afford one that fit?”

Someone else mentioned, “She recently sold God’s Blessings and Angels for $1K.”

In March, White-Cain encouraged followers to sow $1,000 or more a part of a “special Passover offering.” She reassured supporters that God would assign them an angel to be an enemy to their enemies.

“Don’t miss your moment to release seven supernatural blessings and provision into your life,” she said in a YouTube video. Relics like a crystal cross and wood communion set were offered as a gift for the donation. A spokesperson claimed the funds “do not directly benefit Pastor White.”

White-Cain is married to rock band Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. She was previously married to Randy White, with whom she launched her ministry career after founding Without Walls International Church. Their divorce and allegations of financial misdeeds contributed to the church’s demise.