‘What Is Uh?’: JD Vance Freezes Up and Stumbles Reading as Awkward Silence Follows, Then He Gets Booed the Moment He Turns Into His Boss

Vice President JD Vance had a rough time in front of a friendly live crowd.

Despite being a longtime public figure, Vance, 41, has been labeled as having a charmless personality. The Ohio native has provided further evidence for critics who point out that he lacks the same level of charisma as his boss, President Donald Trump.

Vance often tries to create moments and jokes with no real punchline, in hopes that he will receive a fraction of the praise he believes Trump gets anywhere he goes.

Vice President JD Vance gets mocked for an on-stage mishap that left the crowd standing in awkward silence. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

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On May 5, Vance traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, to attend an event hosted by Republican Congressman Zach Nunn. The two politicians came together to rally the local GOP base ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in November.

Around 40 minutes into the livestreamed rally, Vance suffered an embarrassing moment during his scripted speech. He stumbled over his words, causing a noticeable awkward silence that left viewers shaking their heads.

“We’re working with the congressman, and we’re finding ways every single day to make sure that you guys and the farmers of this great state get access to the products that they need,” Vance told the attendees.

However, the vice president fumbled his messaging with the follow-up meant to reassure Iowa voters that the Trump administration plans to address the nationwide affordability issue.

Vance is confused as he reads off his speech:



What is uhh.. this… What is uhhh…. Zach, you're gonna have to help me out with her name here. I lost my page here. Okay, alright. Okay there we go. Sarah Trone Garriott. I- I- I'm- I'm- I'm on the wrong page here pic.twitter.com/RKmnWYTGF2 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 5, 2026

“We’re working on it every single day,” Vance added. “Now, when I see Iowa farmers who need to get that E15 [15% ethanol fuel] to market, what is, uh, this, what is, uh… Zach, you’re going to have to help me out with her name here. I lost my page here.”

The flustered Yale Law School graduate then frantically flipped through the papers on the podium in front of him as the crowd behind him on stage stood in silence. He eventually admitted, “I’m on the wrong page here.”

A clip of Vance’s televised blunder quickly spread across the internet, and people on social media had a field day trolling the “Hillbilly Elegy” memoir author for his clumsy presentation in the Hawkeye State.

“Oh, the irony. Being on the wrong page is literally the MAGA brand,” joked one person on Threads in response to a video of the vice president humiliatingly stammering in front of the world.

JD Vance gets loudly booed at the Olympics:



"There is the Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha. Oop—those are a lot of boos for him." pic.twitter.com/0H4EmJPu87 — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 6, 2026

A second poster sarcastically wrote, “He lost more than his place. He’s such a dynamic speaker! It’s no wonder so many go out of their way to listen to him. Trump falls asleep, Vance makes his audience fall asleep.”

“Why do the people in the back look like they don’t want to be there? Were they paid to show up?” someone wondered after focusing on the rally’s stone-faced spectators. Another post read, “Ooofff – look at the crowd.”

Vance was also specifically called out for struggling to amass a true following when one commenter expressed, “He’s a terrible politician. His political career is dead after this administration.”

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The vice president was getting dragged on X as well. One person on the platform questioned his Yale schooling by asking, “How in the hell did he make it through an Ivy League education?! He is an absolute moron!!”

Additionally, Vance’s literacy skills were mocked similarly to the ridicule that Trump, 79, has constantly dealt with over speculation that the billionaire has serious trouble reading. A n X user jokingly posted, “Imitating his boss?”

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump strains while reading the teleprompter and spaces out for a moment before editorializing what he’s reading.



Is he just completely clueless or is it mental decline? pic.twitter.com/Eucw78AUcr — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 8, 2025

Trump has repeatedly been caught on camera stuttering, mumbling, and rambling while giving pre-written remarks at events, often blaming the teleprompter for his choppy and incoherent delivery.

Yet, Trump still manages to maintain a level of charm and magnetism that masks his public speaking faults in the eyes of his most hardened MAGA followers, an appeal that does not seem to rub off on Vance.

The vice president has not only faced difficulty charming Americans. He was met with an uncomfortable reaction during his trip to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Vance attended the multi-sport event in February with his wife, second lady Usha Vance, but the polarizing couple was greeted with loud boos when their faces appeared on the giant screen inside San Siro Stadium for the game’s Opening Ceremony.