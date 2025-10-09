‘A Joke But Not a Lie’: Shedeur Sanders Pokes Fun at Deion’s Health After Getting with Karrueche—Then His Ex Tracey Drops a Mysterious Post

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ NFL quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, had jokes about his dad dating Karrueche Tran amid his ongoing health issues.

Karrueche, 37, was right beside Deion, 58, in the hospital as the University of Colorado-Boulder head coach underwent his 16th surgery in the past three years.

Karrueche Tran stayed by Deion Sanders’ side during his latest medical procedure as his ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, shares cryptic post. (Photos: Karrueche Tran via Karrueche/Instagram; Deion Sanders via Deionsandersjr/Instagram, and Tracey Edmonds via Traceyeedmonds/Instagram)

Deion “Bucky” Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media filmed their interaction for a YouTube vlog published on Oct. 7. Karrueche can be seen helping Sanders put on his hospital gown in the bathroom as she held back tears for his 16th surgery in the last three years.

‘Tracey Was Her Boss’: Deion Sanders Shuts Down Interview When Karrueche Is Mentioned, But Tracey Edmonds’ Close Friend Reveals Edmonds Had Privately Asked Tran About Dating Prime and She Said ‘No’

“Me and Karrueche [are] chilling though, so we’ll call you back,” Coach Prime told Shedeur during a FaceTime conversation from his hospital bed.

Karrueche was in the room when Shedeur responded, “Now, now we’ve got to have a little talk with her anyway. Me and Bucky, ’cause ever since she started coming around, this is going downhill.”

“She ain’t no slap rock,” Deion Sr. fired back at the Cleveland Browns rookie. Off camera, a defiant Karrueche could be heard saying, “That is not true. That is not true.”

Shedeur’s tongue-in-cheek remarks about Karrueche possibly being the root cause of Prime’s declining health quickly became social media fodder.

“He [is] about to get demoted on the favorite child list this week,” an Instagram user quipped about the 2025 NFL draftee presumedly falling out of favor with Deion Sr.

A second person focused on Shedeur cracking his joke while on a video call, writing, “He smiled [because] she could hear him. He [is] being as honest as he can get.”

“I’ve always said when [people] make jokes it [is] their playful way of telling you how they really feel,” a third commenter suggested.

Two others said, “A joke but not a lie” and “He not joking.”

“I’m glad she knows how they feel about her. Not nothing she heard, but it came from the horse’s mouth. EMBARRASSING,” read a comment directed at Karrueche.

It is not clear when Karrueche began dating Coach Prime. Rumors of a growing romance began to circulate in July 2025, around the time Deion was battling bladder cancer.

The “Claws” actress was also seen in a separate YouTube video with Deion amid his post-bladder surgery and recovery earlier this year. Clips from that vlog went viral.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Before Karrueche, Sanders was in a 15-year relationship with his ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds. They broke up in Dec. 2023 and Edmonds also happens to be the executive producer of the show “Games People Play,” which Karruche starred on from 2019-2021.

Ironically, on the same day Sander’s surgery video was released, Edmonds posted subliminal messages via her Instagram while claiming to have recently wrapped a Zoom call about her new show. But her posts say otherwise.

In addition to three stunning photos of herself, she shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story that said: “Everything happens for a reason. Live it, love it, learn from it.” A second post was shared on her Instagram page read, “Dear I keep going, don’t stop, stay consistent, stay focused.”

Aside from the compliments on her beauty and shape, most of her followers had a lot to add about her ex and his new lady in the comments.

“@deionsanders fumbled this lady right here real bad,” wrote one person, while another asked, “Did u check on coach prime?”

Tracey Edmonds shares new posts that have fans asking her about ex Coach Prime following his recent surgery. (Photos: traceyeedmonds/Instagram)

In addition to dealing with a bladder cancer diagnosis in 2025, Prime has faced blood-clotting and circulation problems since at least 2021.

News broke in 2022 that the two-time Super Bowl champion had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots while he worked as the head coach at Jackson State University.

Deion had a procedure called an aspiration thrombectomy to remove more blood clots in October 2025. Bucky’s Oct. 7-dated vlog showed the Pro Football Hall of Famer headed to the operating room.

Before being connected to Sanders, Karrueche was in a long-term relationship with former NFL player Victor Cruz from 2017 to 2021.