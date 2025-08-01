‘Tracey Was Her Boss’: Deion Sanders Shuts Down Interview When Karrueche Is Mentioned, But Tracey Edmonds’ Close Friend Reveals Edmonds Had Privately Asked Tran About Dating Prime and She Said ‘No’

Deion Sanders built his career on being untouchable, whether he was shutting down receivers as “Prime Time” or commanding attention as Colorado’s head coach. The man who once proclaimed “if you look good, you feel good, if you feel good, you play good” suddenly found himself caught off guard during what should have been a routine podcast appearance, proving that even legends have their limits when it comes to discussing matters of the heart.

The 57-year-old football icon made headlines for all the wrong reasons during his appearance on former NFL player Asante Samuel’s podcast “Say What Needs To Be Said,” where he employed some creative technical difficulties to avoid discussing his rumored relationship with actress Karrueche Tran.

Deion Sanders abruptly ended a podcast interview by faking technical difficulties when asked about his rumored relationship with actress Karrueche Tran. (Photos: @karrueche/Instagram, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

When Samuel pressed him about the 37-year-old actress who his side had spotted during his recent health challenges, Sanders suddenly developed selective hearing issues.

“Everyone’s seen Karrueche by your side during your hospital visits. Everyone wants to know what that friendship is about,” Samuel said, cutting straight to the heart of the matter that has been buzzing across social media platforms.

Sanders’ response was nothing short of theatrical.

“Hey, hey! We got a bad connection. I can’t hear you!” he declared before launching into an impromptu performance of static noises and garbled speech, ultimately ending the call entirely.

The dramatic exit only intensified curiosity about Sanders’ connection to Tran, the Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in “Claws” and “The Bay.”

Their relationship first came to public attention when Tran appeared in deeply personal footage documenting Sanders’ battle with bladder cancer, which he revealed in late July after fighting the disease since his April diagnosis.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

The emotional video series “For Your Glory,” released by Sanders’ son Deion Jr., showed Tran crying by the coach’s bedside, holding his hand as he was wheeled into surgery, and providing support durung his recovery journey.

Tran’s presence during such intimate moments sparked widespread speculation, particularly given Sanders’ split from longtime fiancée Tracey Edmonds in December 2023, ending their 12-year relationship. The timing has not gone unnoticed by fans who have been dissecting every detail of the rumored romance, including Tran’s apparent style evolution toward more mature, sophisticated looks that some believe reflect her connection to the sports legend.

The actress, who previously made headlines for her high-profile relationship with singer Chris Brown, has undergone what social media observers are calling a transformation.

A July 8 TikTok video featuring Tran sporting a shorter, curly bob hairstyle while wearing what she playfully called a “modern day mumu” has taken on new significance as fans piece together the timeline of her rumored relationship with Sanders. In the clip, filmed during what appears to be a Caribbean getaway, Tran declared herself “the most auntie person in the world” while directing her actual niece, Samira to look at a rainbow off camera.

TikTok users have had plenty to say about Sanders’ podcast performance.

“He said mind yo business!” one person wrote, capturing the sentiment of many who found humor in his evasive tactics.

Another observer noted, “Not claiming during a time like this would send me through the roof. But that’s just me,” highlighting the emotional complexity of the situation, given Sanders’ health struggles.

The speculation reached new heights with comments like “that means they r dating” and “Prime was outta der!!” as fans interpreted Sanders’ dramatic exit as confirmation rather than denial.

However, not everyone was focused on the gossip aspect, with one supporter writing, “I love this family and whoever he is dating that his business.”

Sanders has let the public in on his health challenges, including his battle with blood clots that resulted in 14 surgeries over the past five years.

His transparency about these struggles makes his sudden privacy regarding Tran all the more notable, suggesting that while his professional life and health battles remain fair game for public discussion, matters of the heart represent a boundary he’s not willing to cross.

Adding another layer to the Hollywood connections at play, Tran had professional ties to Sanders’ former fiancée, appearing in nine episodes of Edmonds’ BET series “Games People Play” in 2021.

Recently, on an episode of “Accidentally Informed” with Claudia Jordan and Erica Cobb, Jordan shared with Carlos King and Cobb that Edmonds actually asked the former Breezite about the baller-turned-coach.

Claudia Jordan shared that Tracey Edmonds asked Karrueche Tran if she was dating Deion Sanders, and she denied it. (Instagram/ @accidentallyinformed)

“I’m good friends with Tracey Edmonds, and I recall Tracy hearing rumors about Karrueche possibly dating Deion. She saw her at an event—I think it was Niecy Nash’s event—and calmly asked her about it in conversation. Karrueche laughed it off and said, ‘No,'” the former FOX Soul host said, adding that she wishes that the two women could have had a truthful conversation before the whispers about the relationship hit the internet.



Fans didn’t hold back. “Wait… what… why does it matter?,” one questioned. Another pointed out, “Mind you, Tracey was her boss.” A third added, “I only agree because Tracey asked Karrueche face to face. In that case, she should’ve been a grown woman and owned up to it.”

As the college football season approaches and Sanders continues his recovery, the public’s fascination with his relationship status shows no signs of diminishing, ensuring that Coach Prime’s next media appearance will likely face similar scrutiny about the woman who stood by his side during his most vulnerable moments.