‘She Do Look Thicker’: Deiondra Sanders Confirms Deion’s New Girlfriend Karrueche, But Fans Can’t Stop Zooming in on Her Physique

Karrueche Tran has seemingly found her place in Deion Sanders’ family, and the internet is in shambles after learning her new nickname.

The “Claws” actress, 37, and Coach Prime, 58, have been rumored to be dating since February. Buzz about their supposed romance heated up this summer when Tran appeared in a YouTube video documenting Deion’s cancer journey. She sat by his hospital bed in tears as he prepared to have bladder surgery.

Neither the model nor the retired NFL superstar has spoken about their alleged relationship. However, an Instagram Story posted to the account of Snow Sanders, the Hall of Famer’s grandson via his daughter Deiondra Sanders, seemingly verified the love connection for some.

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders have had the internet buzzing about their alleged romance since the actress appeared in a YouTube video about his life. (Photos by karrueche/Instagram; Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RAO’s)

In the seconds-long clip, Tran is seen holding Deiondria’s 1-year-old son as she gives him a kiss on the cheek and waves during a playful moment of dancing. “Lil grandma” was written over the video, sending the internet into a frenzy.

“Chile she just confirmed if you know you know,” wrote one person in the comments of The Shade Room’s repost. “Oh yeah she kissed that baby! She’s definitely in the family!” echoed a second onlooker.

Elsewhere in the comments, a follower remarked, “Lil grandma could never be my title, sugar baby is more like it.” Several others agreed that Tran was “trying to get to the bag by any means possible.”

Tran is used to dating high-profile men after public relationships with R&B singer Chris Brown and former New York Giants player Victor Cruz. She does not have any children of her own.

Others made observations about Tran’s figure. “Wait, did she get a BBL??” asked one user. A response read, “She do look thicker.”

Deion has 3 toes, pisses himself 12x a day, & still pulled Karreuche. #Aura on a hundred thousand trillion. — $ir Auda¢ity 🦛 (@JoMarcusCrum) July 28, 2025

Another person wondered, “Where did all those big hips come from?” Show wore a white see-through crop top, that gave the appearance of wet T-shirt, with a black black pants.

Tran has always been petite and rather slim despite any allegations in the media. In January, she told Ebony magazine, “I’ve never had a surgery… I’m trying to stay as natural as possible. If I did do any type of surgery, it probably would just be a boob job.”

For now, fans seem resigned to her physical evolution, crediting it to genetics. But not everyone was impressed—some took a shadier route after what appeared to be confirmation of her relationship with Deion.

Claudia Jordan Reveals Deion Sanders' Ex-Fiancée Tracey Edmonds Asked Karrueche Tran About Dating Deion, and Karrueche Allegedly Said 'No'"



Deion Sanders’ love life has been a rollercoaster, with his high-profile engagement to Tracey Edmonds ending in a split. Now, after the… pic.twitter.com/rwIfsF25Qc — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) August 3, 2025

One commenter quipped, “I still can’t believe he traded Tracey Edmonds in for her.”

Deion was previously engaged to Tracey Edmonds, the ex-wife of musician Babyface. The pair was together for 11 years before they split in 2023. During the relationship, Tran starred on the TV producer’s show “Games People Play” in 2021.