‘Where Is Donald Trump’: Gavin Newsom Hits Trump with a Brutal Post About His Sudden Disappearance, Fans Notice the Timing Lines Up with Last Month

California Gov. Gavin Newsom just did what many Americans have been thinking: He flat-out asked “Where is Donald Trump??” and the internet absolutely erupted.

Just days after what many called a train-wreck military speech, and only a couple of days into the shutdown, Newsom’s press office jumped on X with a question that instantly set off a firestorm of conversation.

Newsom is looking for Donald Trump (getty)

The post, written in Trump’s signature all-caps style, demanded to know: “HAS ANYONE SEEN DOZY DON SINCE HE SHUT DOWN THE GOVERNMENT? ARE STAFF POSTING SINCE ‘THE STROKE?'”

HAS ANYONE SEEN DOZY DON SINCE HE SHUT DOWN THE GOVERNMENT?



ARE STAFF POSTING SINCE “THE STROKE?” https://t.co/qCIujWHxHz — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 3, 2025

A few hours later, Newsom posted a scathing caption to his personal account, accusing Trump of hiding, featuring a clip of Karoline Leavitt and Vice President JD Vance.

“Where is Donald Trump??

Hiding from his shutdown.

Pathetic.”

Where is Donald Trump??



Hiding from his shutdown.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/uKLuMALKQf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 1, 2025

The California governor’s pointed jab came as the president remained conspicuously absent from public view, leaving critics and concerned citizens alike wondering about his whereabouts and well-being.

The timing of Newsom’s health inquiry follows months of mounting concerns about the 79-year-old president’s physical condition. Trump has been videoed with regular bruising on his right hand, swollen ankles, labored breathing, slurred speech and a drooping face, prompting speculation that extends far beyond typical political mudslinging.

In July, the White House attempted to quell fears by attributing the swollen ankles to a benign vein condition, while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained the bruising as a result of frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use. Despite an April physical that declared Trump in “excellent health” with “robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” the visible signs have kept questions swirling.

Social media users wasted no time weighing in on Newsom’s provocative post.

“You got to take mental health days when you have his condition,” one person commented, while another wrote, “He has dementia. They lock him in a room with Fox News on the TV.”

The speculation grew darker as one user wrote, “Isn’t this the week he ‘disappears’ each month? And then he’ll return next week with big bruises on his hand and an unflattering shade of foundation trying to cover it.”

Another person wrote, “He’s so used to giving other people strokes.”

The responses painted a picture of widespread concern mixed with biting humor, reflecting the strange moment America finds itself in.

The health questions gained additional fuel from Trump’s recent speech to military leaders at the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, Virginia. During the hour-long address on Sept. 30, the president attempted to elicit agreement from the assembled generals and admirals but instead delivered remarks that left observers thoroughly confused.

“Fantastic, by the way, I hope you all agree. If anybody disagrees, could I please have your hand? Whoever disappears in Razin Caine is no good. Just raise your hand. I don’t see any hands raised. That means you, OK. That means that he’s OK now. But I saw his results, you know,” Trump said, seemingly inventing words and losing his train of thought midsentence.

The moment quickly went viral on Instagram, with users comparing his slurred speech to “my uncle at Thanksgiving dinner.”

Adding to the growing list of concerning incidents, footage from a July press conference showed Trump appearing unsteady as he left the podium despite having just announced initiatives promoting fitness and healthy living. The irony wasn’t lost on observers who noticed the jarring contrast between the administration’s messaging and the president’s physical presentation.

Perhaps most striking was the viral September footage showing Trump returning from a state visit to the United Kingdom.

After descending from Marine One while gripping both handrails, the president veered sideways and collided with first lady Melania Trump, who steadied him with a firm hand grab. The clip, which garnered over 700,000 views on X, showed Melania walking slightly ahead as if guiding her husband toward the White House. Viewers described Trump as looking “wobbly” throughout the footage.

Below Newsom’s explosive post, his office shared a clip of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries challenging Trump to meet publicly on Friday.

“They’re hiding because they know their positions are indefensible,” Jeffries said. “This is a Trump, Republican shutdown and it’s part of what we’ve seen from them in terms of unleashing extremism from the very beginning of this presidency.”

As Americans await answers about both the shutdown and their president’s condition, Newsom’s “Dozy Don” moniker appears to have struck a nerve, crystallizing concerns that have been building for months.