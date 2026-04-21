‘What Happened?’: Celebrities Join the Jackson family at ‘Michael’ Premiere — Fans Left Heartbroken with Questions After One Family Member Refused

The “Michael” movie is a masterfully incomplete account of the life of the world’s biggest pop star. But the premiere echoed some of those missing elements.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic revisits Michael Jackson’s career from Motown to Jackson 5 fame to his solo stardom, and keeps his headline controversies out of the story.

A star-studded gaggle of celebrities hit the red carpet for a first look at the movie just days ahead of its worldwide premiere on April 24.

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 10: Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Juliano Valdi, Graham King, Jaafar Jackson, Marlon Jackson and guests attend the “Michael” Global Fan Premiere at Uber Eats Music Hall on April 10, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

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The film’s lead, and Michael’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson (Michael Jackson), Colman Domingo (Joe Jackson), Nia Long (Katherine Jackson), and others were among the cast members present for the event.

During the Los Angeles premiere at the Dolby Theatre on April 20, some of the “Thriller” superstar’s siblings also showed their support. Brothers Marlon, Jermaine, and Jackie Jackson, and sister La Toya Jackson, were all in attendance. The King of Pop’s son, Prince Jackson, an executive producer, was also present.

Noticeably missing were Janet Jackson and Michael’s other children, Paris and Bigi “Blanket” Jackson. Bigi attended earlier premieres with Prince.

Fan regarding Janet and Paris’ absences includes comments like, “They’re the rebels and this is their statement whether we like it or not,” and “That’s bc Janet Jackson was always very JEALOUS of her brother and her singing career in the toilet.”

Janet was not featured in the film, which ends during Michael’s 1988 “Bad Tour.” Neither were her brother’s children.

Also missing was Toriano Adaryll “Tito” Jackson, who passed on September 15, 2024. A Page Six source claimed the Jackson family held a private screening where Janet’s frustrations spilled out.

“She had something negative about almost every scene,” the person alleged. “It was Janet deciding against the room that this movie wasn’t going to meet her approval.” Jermaine, Jafaar’s father, supposedly tried to no avail to get her onboard.

La Toya addressed relatives who declined to participate in the film while on the red carpet. She hoped everyone would take part, but that ultimately didn’t happen.

Regarding Janet, she told Variety, “She was asked and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes.”

“I’m so disappointed in her,” expressed one fan. Another added, “What happened here now?”

LaToya Jackson says her sister, Janet Jackson, “kindly declined” to be portrayed in the upcoming "Michael":



“I wish everybody was in the movie. She was asked and she kindly declined so you have to respect her wishes."https://t.co/oCdk5KtwFJ pic.twitter.com/T7TaxLoEtm — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2026

Paris, 29, publicly distanced herself from “Michael” in 2025 after reading a first draft and providing notes to address “what was dishonest/ didn’t sit right with me.” She also claimed her notations were ignored.

In one video, the outspoken relative explained, “The film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in a fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

A snappy to her remarks reads, “Maybe she doesn’t like that they’ll talk about how she and her siblings are not biologically his.” Another said, “They made it clear that they don’t want to be part of this. so it’s not a big deal folks.”

Paris is currently in a years-long legal battle over beneficiary payouts with estate executors John Branca and John McClain.

Michael’s estate served as a producing partner on the film; it approved the use of his chart-topping records, oversaw the script, and reportedly spent $10 to $15 million on reshoots to sanitize the film of documented scandals. The original budget for the biopic was $155 million.

At the L.A. premiere, scriptwriter John Logan told The Hollywood Reporter, “Michael is a complicated person, people have complicated opinions, and that’s fine. We chose to tell the uplifting story of his triumph in the movie, and that’s what we did.”

But missing siblings and infighting potentially spoiling a larger story are only two of the issues leaving fans divided.

In March, fans about the lack of marketing.

One said, “I’m not seeing Michael promoted as prominent as it should be.” Another added, “If you’re not on social media, you wouldn’t know anything about this film. Word of mouth and critic reviews will be *very important.” The first trailer debuted in November.

Early box office predictions suggest the film could make between $60 to $90 million on the opening weekend. What audiences can count on seeing is jaw-dropping recreations of Michael’s performances. Critics are praising Jaafar’s embodiment of his uncle.

His performance is so entrancing that fans at times forget they’re watching an actor. Other reviews praise Fuqua’s big swing at telling Michael’s story. Yet some say it falls short of humanizing the star or adding new insights into his life in the limelight.