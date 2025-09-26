‘She Looks Uncomfortable’: Taylor Swift’s Overexposed ‘Showgirl’ Look Pushes Fans to Zoom In Like Never Before

Taylor Swift has been keeping her fans hungry with her eager announcements and promotions since her Aug. 13 appearance on “New Heights,” a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

While there, the singer revealed the striking cover for her 12th studio album, “Life of a Showgirl,” which drops on October 3.

With only eight more days left, Swift is keeping the conversation about her racy looks going with new images that have already garnered over 3.6 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Taylor Swift’s attempt to change her image into “Showgirl” ahead of new album draws mixed reactions. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

She uploaded five new promotional images, fueling the excitement that show her posing in the feather burlesque set, previously worn in other images.

‘The Old Taylor Would Never’: Risqué Photo of Taylor Swift Takes a Turn as Fans Zoom in on Her Belly for the Oddest Reason

The outfit featured a rhinestone chain bra layered over a tan base, paired with jeweled belt bottoms in the same hue, accented with rhinestones and skin-tone fishnet stockings underneath. A sparkling rhinestone centerpiece atop her head completed the dazzling ensemble.

Four of the photos captured Swift in different moods, from propping her leg up with a teasing glance toward the lens to a close-up where she seemed to vanish into a swirl of luxurious feathers. In another shot, she posed in a pink room surrounded by framed promotional images, wearing an oversized rose-gold corset, black shorts, satin stockings, silver shoes, and a feather-rhinestone headpiece that completed the dramatic look.

She wrote, “A showgirl knows to save some of her best tricks for the grand finale…” in the caption.

Collectively, Swift’s album photos have a seductive and cinematic tone much different from most of her previous works. However, readers in the reliably negative comments section of a Daily Mail article about the photos were having a hard time embracing this sexy aesthetic she’s going for.

One person said, “She looks uncomfortable in the ‘racy’ pics.”

Another observed, “She’s just playing dress up.”

Some are not following Swift’s latest move, suggesting she’s portraying an image that’s unlike herself.

“With everything she has accomplished, I just don’t understand why she insists on portraying such a skanky image. Her fans are young girls, not old men. Put some clothes on and promote your MUSIC, not your body,” said one person.

Another advised her, “Go away, you are over exposed and not a show girl!”

Bodyodyodyodyody — shrimps (@shrimpscorpse) August 13, 2025

And this isn’t new for Swift. For over a decade, she has been well aware of the opinions and scrutiny swirling around her, yet she continues to defy expectations and own every moment.

Multiple reports claim that the “Love Story” singer spoke to “Access Hollywood” back in May 2015 about the world viewing her as demure.

She said, “That’s a way of people saying I’m just not generally a sexy person. That’s all that is. It’s fine, I’ve accepted it. I’m a lot of things. Overtly sexy is not one of them. I’m fine with all the other things I am.”

As for her highly anticipated album, Swift says it explores what happens behind the curtain after her blockbuster Eras Tour. The tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024, raked in a record-breaking $2 billion.