‘Is It Just Me…’: Trump’s Big Announcement Went Over Everyone’s Head As Viewers Zoomed In on New Health Struggle, Claiming It Was Impossible to Ignore

Donald Trump’s peace announcement may have gone over everyone’s head, but his out-of-breath delivery made it sound more like cardio gone wrong.

The president’s joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, Sept. 29, has become the talk of the internet for all the wrong reasons.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks during a joint news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump welcomed Netanyahu for his fourth visit to the White House, where the two leaders met to discuss the latest U.S. backed plans to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The roughly 45-minute event left viewers fixated on the 79-year-old’s labored breathing and sluggish delivery. Trump’s speaking pattern was so noticeably off that concerns about his health quickly overshadowed the controversial diplomatic news he was attempting to share.

The moment that has everyone talking featured Trump slowly working his way through what should have been a simple statement about the “peace” plan’s importance.

“So, this is a big, big day—a beautiful day. Potentially one of the great days ever in civilization. Things that have been going on for hundreds of years and thousands of years—we’re going to, at least, we’re at a minimum very, very close. And I think we’re beyond very close,” he managed to say, each word seemingly requiring extra effort.

with regard to a Gaza deal, Trump says he and Netanyahu are "at a minimum very very close, and I think we're beyond very close. And I want to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job." pic.twitter.com/ZTz8ovrcTD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2025

Even while praising Netanyahu, Trump’s breathless delivery had fans wondering if he was announcing peace or on a treadmill chasing his next Big Mac.

“Why is he panting and gasping for air? Did he run there?” one person asked, perfectly capturing the awkward discomfort many felt watching the display.

One commenter wondered aloud on X, “He seems unusually short of breath today, no?”

“Unhinged rambling. Out of breath. He sounds like a drunk uncle at Thanksgiving,” another wrote. “Is it just me or he’s labouring to breathe ??,” asked someone else.

A few people were equally confused by Trump’s choice of words, claiming, “He’s just reading words. Like zero comprehension.” Another confused individual said, “What is he talking about?”

The commentary continued pouring in.

Another didn’t mince words: “What an embarrassingly low level of intellect — as showcased by his low vocabulary — for a POTUS. Trump is a complete national embarrassment.”

Trump also fumbled pronouncing Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s name during the conference. While thanking world leaders for their involvement in crafting the peace plan, he attempted to acknowledge the Indonesian leader’s contributions.

“President of Indonesia somebody who’s an amazing leader. Prabowo, he is an amazing leader,” Trump said, clearly struggling with the pronunciation.

this was some high-risk reading by Trump pic.twitter.com/5AhvQhCttS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2025

The Monday press conference isn’t the first time Trump’s health has raised eyebrows.

In recent months, he’s been photographed with what appears to be a bruise on his right hand, covered with makeup that occasionally smears. The White House claims it’s from shaking too many hands, but not everyone is convinced. There have also been occasions where Trump seemed to nod off during important events, including during King Charles’ speech at a U.K. state banquet.

Trump’s breathing difficulties bring back memories of October 2020, when he tested positive for the coronavirus during his previous presidency. After being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center three days later, he immediately staged a photo opportunity on the Truman Balcony, removing his face mask and giving a thumbs up.

Trump got covid two days after making fun of Biden during the debate for wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz — John (@iam_johnw) October 2, 2020

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley assured everyone the president’s oxygen levels and breathing were normal, but Dr. Noah Greenspan, a cardiovascular and pulmonary specialist in New York, wasn’t convinced.

After watching a video of Trump on the balcony, Greenspan told Newsweek the president was taking 22.5 breaths per minute—above the normal rate of 12 to 20—and was using his chest, back, and shoulder muscles to breathe, something healthy people only do during heavy exertion.

“This is definitely not what I would consider normal, quite unlabored breathing,” Greenspan said. The incident showed how Trump’s team has historically downplayed health concerns, making current observations about his labored speaking all the more troubling.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what about a video? This 8 second video destroys all attempts by @realDonaldTrump to downplay the virus because it shows him gasping for air.



Many Americans are now visually seeing how the virus causes breathing difficulties & lung damage. https://t.co/6SuysTBCsZ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 6, 2020

Questions about Trump’s speaking abilities have followed him for years. Comedian Pete Davidson famously told a radio interviewer in 2016 that Trump struggled with scripts during his 2015 “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig, saying, “He doesn’t really know how to read, and he loves to improv.”

More recently, Trump’s Sept. 17 speech at Windsor Castle raised similar concerns when he delivered rambling, incoherent remarks about King Charles III’s service.

The whole situation becomes even more uncomfortable considering Trump’s fondness for questioning other people’s intelligence and mental fitness.

For someone who loves to challenge opponents to cognitive tests and boast about being a “very stable genius,” struggling to catch your breath while reading prepared remarks isn’t exactly the flex you’d hope for.

As the social media reactions make clear, Americans are paying attention to every labored word, every mispronunciation, every moment that makes them wonder if their president is truly up for the job.