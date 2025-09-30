‘What the Hell’: Trump’s Endless Praise for a Man Turned to Awkward Silence as He Butchered the Name, Leaving Viewers Doubting He Knew Who He Praised 

For someone who loves to brag about his “very stable genius” status and challenge political opponents to IQ tests, it seems like President Donald Trump often comes across as fumbling through speeches like he’s reading a teleprompter written in ancient hieroglyphics.

During the Monday, Sept. 29, White House press conference, the 79-year-old former reality star once again proved that confidence and competence are two very different things.

President Trump’s repeated stumbles in speeches have reignited questions about whether he should be questioning anyone else’s intelligence. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The president attempted to praise Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his leadership during multilateral Middle East discussions at the United Nations.

But what should have been a simple diplomatic acknowledgment turned into an awkward moment when he clearly struggled to pronounce the foreign leader’s name.

“President of Indonesia somebody who’s an amazing leader. Prabowo, he is an amazing leader,” Trump managed to say, stumbling noticeably over the pronunciation.

The incident came as he thanked various world leaders for their support in crafting the peace plan, crediting over seven countries for their involvement.

The internet wasted no time roasting the president’s latest verbal mishap.

“This was some high-risk reading by Trump,” one person tweeted, while another took a jab at his Ivy League credentials: “That Wharton Business School education in the ‘Jane, see Spot run with Dick’ reading comprehension falling a bit short.”

this was some high-risk reading by Trump pic.twitter.com/5AhvQhCttS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2025

Some social media users took a moment to focus further on Trump’s speech and how h couldn’t pronounce the name, saying “Careful, don’t hurt yourself, Don!”

“Mumbles is in full force today. What the hell is he even saying???” wrote one person.

Another person added, “He can’t even read big words how embarrassing!”

One comment sarcastically noted, “Trump is 100% NOT hooked on phonics.”

This latest stumble is just the newest chapter in years of public scrutiny over the president’s speaking abilities. Comedian Pete Davidson famously shared a revealing story about working with Trump during his 2015 guest-hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live.”

During a 2016 radio interview, Davidson claimed Trump struggled with the script during table reads. “He doesn’t really know how to read, and he loves to improv,” Davidson said.

The comedian recalled how Trump would constantly change his lines, claiming the Republican turned a scripted Disneyland skit’s closing line from “OK, let’s get out of here. Turkey legs?” into “OO, let’s get out of here, turkey legs,” essentially calling his daughter turkey legs without understanding the error.

Earlier this month, Trump delivered a speech at a state banquet with King Charles III on September 17 in the United Kingdom that left observers questioning his preparedness.

While King Charles delivered polished remarks at Windsor Castle, the president’s speech took a sharp downturn midway through. After starting decently by thanking the royal family, he began blundering through compliments about the king’s service.

“He has given his whole heart, everything he’s got to those parts of Britain that are beyond the realm of mere legislation. It’s not easy, but which, define its essence and its virtue, its harmony, and its soul,” he rambled incoherently. “It’s, uh, an amazing calling, and there’s nobody that’s answered that calling like you have.”

The president has even confused his own wife’s name during public appearances. Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 3 during a Salute to America event, Trump revealed he calls Melania “First Lady” as a nickname.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I call MelanIa

“FIRST LADY” because it reminds

me that I’M PRESIDENT! 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oa29wGaWf0 — George Balfour-Kinnear (@balfourUK) July 4, 2025

“I’m saying, ‘Good night, First Lady, my darling,’ because it reminds me that I’m president, that’s why,” Trump explained to supporters, essentially admitting he uses her title to reinforce his own ego rather than as an actual term of endearment.

The irony isn’t lost on critics who note Trump’s habit of attacking others’ intelligence while displaying his own verbal struggles. He recently labeled Rep. Jasmine Crockett a “low IQ individual” and challenged her to take a cognitive exam.

As the social media reactions prove, the American public is watching every stumble, every mispronunciation, every incoherent ramble. When you spend your entire political career questioning everyone else’s mental fitness while consistently proving you can barely get through a prepared speech, eventually people start wondering if maybe you’re the one who needs those phonics lessons after all.