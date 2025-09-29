‘Looks Like He Is Dead’: Trump’s Day on the Greens Exploded In Controversy After He Was Caught Doing What’s Not Allowed, Triggering New Health Rumors

Donald Trump is making his own golf course rules, and social media has a lot to say about it.

The president and his University of Miami-bound granddaughter, Kai Trump, were recently spotted on a “golfing with grandpa” outing that has renewed interest in the 79-year-old’s health.

Donald Trump’s golf outing with his granddaughter turns into a field day of questions about the president’s health. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Kai uploaded a carousel of video clips of herself playing on a lush course at his Trump National Gold Club, Washington, D.C., in northern Virginia on Sept. 27. Trump posed for a photo where they stood side by side with driver clubs in hand, though he was not recorded taking any swings or walking the course.

However, the 18-year-old got plenty of practice. In the comments, one person typed, “Wow, you’re good!” Others were happy to witness the bonding moment. They left comments like, “I just love how you’re able to spend the best years of your life with your grandpa.”

‘You Must Be Blind or Stupid’: Donald Trump’s Off-Balance Stumble Next to Melania Becomes Impossible to Ignore After Viewers Zoom In as White House Fires Back

The discourse shifted as people began to focus on Trump in the background of one of the clips. He could be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a golf cart. He appeared somewhat uninterested in Kai’s swing as he sat in a golf cart and looked off into the distance. At the last second, he turned his head to witness her success on the greens.

“Did he fall asleep in the cart?” asked one person. Like countless others, a second person commented, “If you need to park the cart that close to the green you shouldn’t be playing!!!”

Many commenters noted that golf carts are not allowed on easily damaged grass. The elected official’s demeanor and perceived reliance on the mobile heightened speculation about his well-being.

A few others in shock said, “Is that Donald Trump?” and “Donald Trump looks old.”

One person crudely wrote, “Trump looks like he is dead…propped up in a golf cart.” Another person quipped, “CANKLES not working,” seemingly slighting Trump’s often swollen ankles.

In July, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which can cause bruising of the hands and fluid retention around the ankles.

This came after false rumors of the president’s passing in addition to suspicions about his weight, his ability to keep balance and outbursts in front of supporters.

The administration has continued to report that the president has an otherwise clean bill of health despite public concerns that he is “showing signs of cognitive and physical decline.”

The ultimate telltale sign of Trump’s wellness, according to one spectator, will be “when he pulls back from golfing how his health really is. He is a lazy fat slob.”

Trump made history as the oldest commander in chief at his second inauguration in January.