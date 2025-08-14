‘Did He Grab Her from Behind?’: Donald Trump Gifts Golf Resort Worker Photo of Himself for 16 Years of Service, Prompting Fans to Zoom in on His Hand

Footage of President Donald Trump, 79, at the grand opening of his latest golf course in the United Kingdom is currently making the rounds on the internet over his interaction with a woman who is not his wife.

The POTUS joined his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, at Trump International Scotland on July 29 to christen the new links. The woman happened to be the resort’s executive vice-president, Sarah Malone.

At one point during the live-streamed presentation, Eric presented Malone with a framed collage of photos of the former “The Apprentice” reality show star as a gift for her years of service to the Trump-owned business.

President Donald Trump, his son, Eric Trump, and longtime Trump International Scotland, Sarah Malone, celebrate opening a new golf course in the United Kingdom. (Photo credit: trumpscotland/Instagram)



“Before we cut the ribbon, we want to present something to a very, very special person. A person who’s truly become a member of our family, and that’s Sarah Malone,” stated Eric, 41.

The New York-bred businessman continued, “She’s dumped 16 years of her life into this incredible property. She’s built every inch alongside the entire family. And there’s no one more deserving of this than her.”

While Eric complimented Malone in front of the media on site, his father gave her an extended side hug. Malone could also be seen wiping away tears from her eyes before the crowd in attendance applauded.

Video of the Trumps and Malone in Scotland made its way to Instagram and Facebook. Social media users zeroed in on Donald Sr.’s interaction with his longtime employee, leading to observers making assumptions about the moment.

One Instagram user suggested, “Oh, she did not like being touched by him. PTSD reaction for sure.” Another person asked, “Did he grab her from behind? She does a little jump and then backs away from him.”

“Pulling away as fast as she can, fuming inside,” a third individual presumed after watching the video.

Over on Facebook, the reactions were just as ruthless. One Trump detractor joked, “Bro, keep your hands to yourself. This guy can’t even handle himself apparently.”

Another online jokester stated, ‘She swiftly moved away from him around 30 seconds in… probably could not keep his hands to himself.”

“Did it look like he patted her on the butt? She appeared to pull away a bit. Ugh!” one repulsed Facebook poster put forth. A reply read, “I replayed it several times. It sure looks like he did!”

Whether Malone felt objectified by her boss remains unconfirmed online speculation, but her past public remarks imply she is an outspoken, loyal supporter of the American political leader.

“The emphatic victory of President Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Presidential election comes as no surprise to those who know him, work for him and support him,” Malone wrote in a 2024 op-ed for The Scottish Mail.

Malone penned the article after Trump defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. She also offered, “As a leader, he is unapologetically tough and is prepared to battle on against the fiercest opposition to achieve what he believes in.”

According to The Scotsman news website, the Trumps’ Malone-led golf resort in Aberdeenshire, Scotland was not profitable in recent years. Financial filings reportedly showed £1.4 million (approximately $1.8 million) in losses in 2023, up from £738,000 (approximately $998,000) the previous year.

Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire opened in 2012. The location’s newest course began offering rounds to the public on Aug. 13. The real estate mogul also owns the Trump Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire, Scotland.