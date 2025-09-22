‘Is That a Dig at Taylor?’: Miley Cyrus’ Provocative Shoot Has Fans Convinced She’s Sending a Message to Taylor Swift

Weeks after Taylor Swift dropped visuals for her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl,” fellow vocalist Miley Cyrus has transformed into a similar character for a magazine cover.

On Sept. 22, CR magazine unveiled a preview of Cyrus’ latest photo shoot, complete with an intimate sit-down with Pamela Anderson about the art of being a showgirl. But the timing has some Swifties suspicious of the “Flowers” singer.

With Swift’s highly anticipated release just two weeks away, many are calling Cyrus’ glittering spread less of a coincidence and more calculated move.

Miley Cyrus accused of shading Taylor Swift with new daring new photoshoot ahead of Swift’s new album release. (Photos by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)



Much like Swift’s recent ensembles of feathers, pearls, and lingerie, Cyrus’ CR magazine looks drew on classic showgirl tropes — but with a darker edge. Instead of glitter and glam, her outfits carried a gothic twist, turning the usual sparkle into something moodier and more haunting.

The 32-year-old’s skin appeared almost ghostly, ranging from pale white to an ashen gray. In several shots, shadows fell across her face, deepening the hollows of her eyes and cheekbones. Her outfits leaned heavily on pale or dark shades, with little to no color. The only pops came from the furniture and props scattered throughout the set, amplifying the moody, otherworldly vibe.

Despite this being a completely different view of Swift’s album photos, which were more vibrant, fans were skeptical about the similar theme.

One person asked, “Is this a dig at Taylor?”

Someone else wrote, “Okay I get that not everything is Taylor Swift but c’mon …showgirl and Oct 13th ??? This is either an Easter egg or shade it can’t not be.”

Someone else wrote, “Anything to stay relevant to Taylor’s album release.”

A fourth typed, “Not the Taylor shade.”

Though Cyrus and Swift don’t appear to be “close friends” per se, there is no truth or indication that there is a beef between both vocalists. Their work history began in 2009 after their teenage collab for the film “Hannah Montana: The Movie” starring Cyrus.

Swift had a cameo appearance and also co-wrote, “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home,” which Cyrus sang in the movie. That same year, Cyrus joined Swift for her first-ever performance at the Grammys to sing “Fifteen.”

Outside of that, the two haven’t appeared to have gotten any closer.

As far as this showgirl theme, Cyrus is not only referring to herself as one, but she’s also speaking about the 2024 film “The Last Showgirl,” starring Anderson.

“When I did this shoot for CR, it was before the idea of a showgirl became cultural in the way it is now,” Cyrus told Anderson. “Real kind of showgirlship is more than bedazzled bras, feathers, and makeup.”

“Actually, ‘The Last Showgirl’ has become my airplane movie,” she added. “What I love about that film is that I’ve experienced that “show must go on” moment countless times—whether it was losing someone I loved on the day of a performance or going through a heartbreaking separation from somebody that I loved.”

The movie, starring Anderson as Shelly, is about a showgirl who spent decades at a revue in Las Vegas. When the revue announces its closing, Shelly sets out to rebuild a relationship with her daughter.

“There have been so many times when I got up and did my job, and the audience had no idea what I was going through,” Cyrus shared. “I love the toughness and the strength of a showgirl, because it takes such a tight upper lip to do that. I also resonate with the part of the film where things change, you outgrow them, and they move on without you—that terror.”

Swift is reportedly exploring the showgirl theme in her upcoming album, revealing the plans during the “New Heights” podcast, hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce and her soon-to-be brother-in-law Jason Kelce.

While discussing the meaning of her album, Swift said, “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.” Swift is referring to her Eras Tour, which she just came off of in December 2024.

“The Life of a Showgirl” album will be released Oct. 3.