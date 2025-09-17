‘WTF Is Travis Wearing for Real’: Taylor Swift’s Mini Skirt Look Next to Travis Kelce’s Tiny Shorts Leave Fans Stunned

Travis Kelce may have once been crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Athlete,” but fans say the Kansas City Chiefs tight end isn’t exactly killing it in the fashion department.

Taylor Swift and her fiancé turned heads for all the wrong reasons when they stepped out for Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday celebration at 1587 Prime, the new steakhouse co-owned by Kelce and his quarterback.

Travis Kelce’s questionable fashion choice of pairing dress shirts with tiny shorts at Patrick Mahomes’ birthday party has fans roasting the newly engaged NFL star online. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The weekend gathering, which included Mahomes, his wife Brittany, country singer Kane Brown, and Katelyn Brown, seemed like the perfect opportunity for the newly engaged couple to showcase their style.

With Taylor Swift looking stunning in a perfectly coordinated look, Kelce’s decision to rock a crisp white dress shirt and tie… with dress shorts, formal shoes and white socks had fans had fans blinking in disbelief.

However, when Brown shared the group’s photo on Instagram on Sept. 15, it wasn’t Swift’s mini skirt that dominated the conversation.

Most of his followers zoomed in on Kelce’s peculiar combination of formal and casual wear, with one observer noting, “wtf is Travis wearing for real. Looks like he just got out of catholic school.”

Another said, “Travis dresses like he has a zoom meeting.”

The outfit choice sparked an avalanche of commentary, with fans struggling to understand the athletic star’s sartorial decision.

“Travis is a strange guy, the outfits are always so bizarre & attention seeking,” one said, as another said, “Is Travis wearing what Steve Urkel wore in Family Matters?” minus the sweater.

Fast Fact:



Jaleel White a.k.a. Steve Urkel from "Family Matters"… was the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in several Sonic cartoons in the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/IltUNPdtWJ — Q101 Hit Music (@Q101hitmusic) March 29, 2024

Someone else wrote, “Disappointed in Taylor letting her man go out dressed like that. That look is not it.”

This wasn’t an isolated fashion incident for the 35-year-old athlete.

Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs home opener on Sept. 14, Kelce sported the same kind of shorts with a navy Thom Browne suit set as he walked into Arrowhead Stadium, according to Parade. The repeated choice suggests this isn’t a one-time wardrobe malfunction but rather a deliberate style preference that’s leaving fans scratching their heads.

The timing couldn’t have been more unfortunate, as the Chiefs again suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This was the first time the two teams went to war since The Birds destroyed the Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Kelce’s visible frustration during the game, including throwing his helmet to the ground before halftime and later bobbling what would have been a touchdown reception, seemed to mirror fans’ confusion about his fashion choices.

What’s tripping fans out the most about Kelce’s latest fashion shift is how quickly the narrative flipped.

Not too long ago, the New York Times mistakenly credited him for “inventing” the fade—dubbed The Kelce—and he did not. The athletic star himself pushed back against these claims, acknowledging the style’s deep roots in Black culture.

Travis Kelce's Barber Patrick Regan I Kid You Not Is Out Here Telling People Kelce Has Made The "Fade Haircut" Iconic Because Taylor Swift Likes It (IG Post) https://t.co/SGOSV4SvkI pic.twitter.com/4yPUl71fIp — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) February 2, 2024

Just a week into Black History Month, Kelce made it clear on his podcast “New Heights” that he’s not the mastermind behind the fade.

“Yeah, can you guys stop telling people that I invented the fade?” he said. “I didn’t, alright. I walked in a barbershop one day, didn’t even know what I was getting. I didn’t invent the fade.” The timing, so close to the start of Black History Month, only added fuel to the conversation.

Kelce couldn’t escape the fade chatter at Super Bowl media day, when reporters pressed him on whether he claimed to have invented the style.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. And to do it on February 1, to throw me to the wolves like that,” Kelce said. “That was just messed up, man. I don’t want anything to do with that one.”

“Got a good fade if you need it though. It’s a two on top, a nice high-to-mid fade with a taper on the back,” he continued. “But I didn’t invent that. I just asked for it.”

Between the fade controversy and Kelce’s questionable fashion choices—like pairing dress shorts with a crisp shirt and tie—it’s clear the NFL star is redefining attention in more ways than one.

Whether fans are shaking their heads or laughing along, Kelce seems perfectly fine letting the style debate run its course. In the end, the switch from “Sexiest Athlete” to meme fodder serves as a reminder that Kelce’s image alone can’t carry style.