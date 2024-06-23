‘Tacky & Dumb’: Mariah Carey Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Approve’ of Ex Nick Cannon ‘Popping Out Kids All Over Tinseltown’ as He Shoots Off About Insuring His ‘Jewels’ for $10M

Comedian Nick Cannon has taken out an eight figure insurance policy for his testicles. The 43-year-old “Masked Singer” star, who welcomed his 12th child, Halo Marie, in December 2022, had his man parts evaluated for $10 million by the Marsh & McLennan Agency and Momentous Insurance Brokerage.

“It sounds like its a joke,” said the “Wild ’N’ Out” creator during his appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “But it’s a real like insurance policy on my family jewels. It should have been 12 for each kid.”

While he might have thought that this effort was a brilliant idea, one person who could take credit for Cannon’s legendary foray into parenthood thinks it is pretty lame.

A source close to Mariah Carey, the mother of his eldest children, 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, reportedly told RadarOnline, “Mariah thinks it’s a crass publicity ploy that makes light of Nick’s irresponsible approach to parenting!”

Mariah Carey reportedly doesn’t approve of Nick Cannon insuring his “family jewels” for $10 million. (Photos by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images; Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The insider continued, “She’s made it very clear that she doesn’t approve of him popping out kids all over Tinseltown. She thinks this new deal is tacky and dumb!”

Carey was married to Cannon for eight years before they divorced in 2016.

Others in the industry also view the move as a publicity stunt. A Hollywood public relations executive, speaking under the condition of anonymity, stated, “The whole idea is to get people talking, making gags about Nick’s nuts, and, right now, it’s working.”

When Cannon announced it on his Instagram fans said, “Top tier marketing, I’m gonna buy [Dr. Squatch products] these now.”

One of his 6.8 million followers chimed in and agreed with Cannon on his move.

“Yall notice Nick Cannon set up his life insurance policy so every kid gets right under a million dollars if he dies? So if one of those 12 baby mamas tries to kill him, they’re getting less than a million lol,” one tweet read.

A second comment said, “Just when you thought some celebrities had some crazy insurance policies, Nick Cannon is one-upping all of them.”

“Private matter,” another X user wrote, but did acquiesce, “kind of obscene, really…..”

According to The Detroit News, Cannon was able to get men’s soap company Dr. Squatch to fund the insurance policy, a financial move that provided much-needed publicity for the company and, according to Cannon, gave his “balls the credit they deserve.”

The company noted that the valuation was based on Cannon’s responses to questions on its virtual Ball Valuation Tool, which assessed the gonads’ “size, favorite features, and bedroom maneuvers,” and were “in no way scientific.”

Cannon, who has fathered 12 kids with six women, welcomed five children with five different women in 2022 alone, prompting a wave of criticism about his desire to plant seeds without making serious strides to lay down family roots.

In February, on his “Counsel Culture” show, he had author and life coach Iyanla Vanzant on his show. He asked the “Iyanla: Fix My Life” star what was her definition of a deadbeat dad, and she gave him an answer that required him to look in the mirror.

“I don’t think a father is ‘deadbeat’ if he’s not allowed to be in a relationship with his children,” Vanzant replied. “But, if he has the capacity, and he has the ability, and he has the responsibility and he doesn’t? Too many of our young girls are, you know, ravishing themselves with drugs and sex and all kinds — because daddy never tucked them in at night.”

She added, “So, for me, ‘a deadbeat dad’ is a man who doesn’t provide for his seed when he has the responsibility to do so. A man who doesn’t walk in his truth. I don’t care if he’s a bus driver or a grave digger. Let your children know who you are through your presence, not through your pocket.”

Cannon has often boasted about how much money he spends on his children to provide them with more than comfortable lives. He once talked about spending as much as $200,000 at Disneyland with his kids a year.

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year? It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then. I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like — I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney,” he told “The Breakfast Club” hosts in 2023.

Cannon reportedly spends $3 million in child support and has to “generate at least $100 million” a year, according to Finurah, to pay for all his children.

“Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money,” he explained in the 2023 interview, “I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot.”

He also has been honest that it is challenging for him to spend time with the children, who he sometimes can’t remember all of their names.

In addition to the twins with the 55-year-old chart-topper, he has two sons Golden Cannon, 7, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 21 months, along with daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, 3, with Brittany Bell. Cannon’s 21-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon is shared with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also has twin sons, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 23 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 17 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

In addition, Cannon is the father of son Legendary Love Cannon, who was born in July 2022, with “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 18 months, with Alyssa Scott. Also with Scott, he had a son named Zen Cannon who tragically passed away in December 2021 at the age of 5 months due to brain cancer.