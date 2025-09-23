‘Her Upper Lip Disappeared’: Karoline Leavitt Gets Flustered on Fox Trying to Back Trump, But Her ‘Machine Gun Lips’ Sparked the Loudest Reaction

Whenever Karoline Leavitt speaks, supporters and critics are sure to tune in. Such was the case when the White House press secretary appeared on the Sept. 20 episode of Fox News’ “Saturday in America.”

Leavitt’s discussion with host Kayleigh McEnany addressed several issues, including the fate of TikTok’s existence in the U.S., the suspension of late-night TV personality Jimmy Kimmel, and more. But her messaging on any of the talking points was lost among those who took keen interest in her appearance.

Karoline Leavitt’s appearance comes under fire again following her recent television appearance. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leavitt, 28, was dressed in a blush pink blouse and a coordinating blazer with pink, brown, and tan details.

‘Looking a Bit Thick’: Karoline Leavitt’s Tight Green Dress In New Video with Donald Trump Has Fans ‘Distracted’

There was nothing out of the ordinary about her polished makeup look compared to any other television appearance she had made since becoming the White House spokesperson in January. Still, people found a flaw to fixate on — her mouth.

A heckler remarked, “Her upper lip disappeared,” in their reaction to a snippet of the interview circulating on X.

The secretary of lying thinks we are all morons and acts like we didn’t all see Brendan Carr with our own eyes pic.twitter.com/qevnnTOOTF — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 20, 2025

On the flip side, someone else seemingly felt that the staunch Donald Trump supporter’s mouth appeared more prominent. That individual wrote, “What’s with the Botox lips @PressSec?”

Even Trump has found himself smitten by pout. In an August interview, the president praised the staff member Leavitt by stating, “She’s become a star. It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

“She also looks like she pulled an all nighter. She looks terrible,” read a third tweet. The user did not elaborate on the particulars of Leavitt’s appearance that made her appear less bright-eyed and ready for the discussion.

The majority of reactions, though, lambasted Leavitt over her claims that Trump did not have a hand in Kimmel’s talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” being pulled from airwaves on Sept. 17 after a joke about the president’s reaction to the demise of Charlie Kirk.

🚨WTF: Donald Trump completely demeans Karoline Leavitt.



“She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips – they move like a machine gun.”



Yeah. He’s definitely on the list.



pic.twitter.com/EZHhXgRS3U — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 2, 2025

“I can assure you it did not come from the White House, and there was no pressure given from the president of the United States. And how do I know that? … I was with the president when this news broke in the United Kingdom,” explained Leavitt. The defense earned her yet another nickname: Propaganda Barbie.

On Sept. 22, ABC announced Kimmel’s show would be returning to airwaves, however, stations owned and operated by media companies Nexstar and Sinclair shared that their affiliates will offer different programming.